Kenmare regrets as Mid Kerry surge into semis

Kerry SFC

Mid Kerry 1-13 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-12

A storming last quarter propelled Mid Kerry past Kenmare and into the semi-finals of the county championship for the first time since 2014.

Trailing in their opponents’ slipstream for the majority of proceedings, the divisional outfit did not hit the front for the first time until the 52nd minute, sub Jack O’Connor’s lead score part of an unanswered 1-5 which catapulted Mid Kerry from five in arrears - and on their way out of the championship - to three in front.

Kenmare rallied late on, Michael McCarthy and Mark Crowley landing injury-time points to cut the deficit to the minimum. There followed a frantic search for an equaliser.

Paul O’Connor inexplicably sought to find the net rather than raise a white flag deep in stoppages, his goal shot well saved by Mid Kerry ‘keeper Stephen Cahillane. Sean O’Shea, whose right leg was heavily strapped, did come close to forcing extra-time. His shot, however, tailed off wide, and with it went Kenmare’s hopes of reaching a first senior semi-final since their promotion to the top tier four years ago.

There was understandable delight in the Mid Kerry camp at the final whistle, particularly among the older guard who could not have been blamed for thinking the division’s best days were long behind them.

In the six years since Mid Kerry’s most recent semi-final appearance, they had only once reached the last eight prior to this summer. And while several of the experienced heads in the Mid Kerry set up stood tall during the closing quarter, such as Pa Kilkenny and Gavan O’Grady, it was the panel’s younger members and particularly those sprung from the bench whose impact was most profound.

Jack O’Connor, a Kerry minor two years ago, was fouled for the penalty which O’Grady dispatched on 50 minutes. Peter Crowley subsequently levelled matters before O’Connor split the posts to nudge Mid Kerry ahead.

Fiachra Clifford, a Kerry minor in 2017, doubled their lead, with Liam Carey completing their 1-5 burst to leave the scoreline reading 1-13 to 1-10 on 56 minutes. It was to prove a sufficient lead, just.

“Water breaks can kinda go either way in terms of changing momentum, today it probably worked for us,” said Mid Kerry manager Peter O’Sullivan of the second-half water break, at which point his side trailed 1-10 to 0-9.

“We have 35 lads and we keep making the point that we have 35 lads capable of playing county championship. The depth of our panel was key. All the lads we brought on made an impact. We brought on an 18-year old, Jack O’Connor. He got a point and won the penalty so he has got X-factor. I would be pointing towards the bench as one of the main reasons we turned it around in the final quarter.”

O’Sullivan continued: “Kenmare’s lead never went beyond five. Even one more score to shove it out to six probably would have put a nail in the coffin. For long periods we were probably beaten, but to show the character we did was very pleasing.

“Mid Kerry needs to be back in county semi-finals because we haven't been there for a couple of years as we have been down in the doldrums.”

Kerry club championship finalists Kenmare will most certainly view this as a missed opportunity. Even allowing for Sean O'Shea being hampered and not his usual scoring threat, they were in pole position entering the final quarter. DJ Brennan's charges will be haunted by their failure to raise a flag of any description between the 40th and 61st minutes.

It was a totally different story in the opening half, Paul O’Connor’s haul of 1-5 helping them to a 1-7 to 0-7 interval lead. A brace from O’Connor (free) and midfielder Kevin O’Sullivan pushed them further clear upon the restart, but they were unable to protect this advantage as the finish line came into view.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: G O’Grady (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-1 ‘45); L Carey (0-3, 0-1 free); C Kennedy (0-2); P Crowley, J O’Connor, D O’Sullivan (0-1 free), P Kilkenny, F Clifford (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: P O’Connor (1-7, 0-3 frees); K O’Sullivan (0-2); S O’Brien, R O’Sullivan, M Crowley (0-1 each).

MID KERRY: S Cahillane (Keel); K O’Sullivan (Cromane), P Kilkenny (Glenbeigh-Glencar), P Wrenn (Milltown-Castlemaine); P Crowley (Laune Rangers), M Breen (Beaufort), D Mangan (Laune Rangers); C McGillycuddy (Glenbeigh-Glencar), R Murphy (Beaufort); F Clifford (Laune Rangers), C Kennedy (Beaufort), D Roche (Milltown-Castlemaine); D O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh-Glencar), L Carey (Beaufort), G O’Grady (Glenbeigh-Glencar).

Subs: C Teahan (Glenbeigh-Glencar) for O’Sullivan (38); J O’Connor (Beaufort) for Roche (43); C Moriarty (Milltown-Castlemaine) for Kennedy (48); G Sayers (Keel) for O’Sullivan (62).

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, T O’Sullivan, D O’Shea; M Murnane, S O’Sullivan, T Cronin; K O’Sullivan, J McCarthy; T Murnane, M McCarthy, M Crowley; S O’Shea, S O’Brien, P O’Connor.

Subs: S O’Leary for T Murnane (49); C O’Sullivan for S O’Sullivan (58); R O’Sullivan for M Murnane (60).

Referee: P Hayes.