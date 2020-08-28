Newcastle West maintain perfect record

Limerick SFC

Champions Newcastle West confirmed their quarter-final spot in the Limerick SFC with a 100% record after a 2-7 to 0-5 win over Ballysteen.

The holders had two second-half goals to seal the victory in a low-scoring affair in Rathkeale.

It was just 0-3 to 0-1 at half-time with Brian Hurley getting the game’s first score from play in injury-time.

Inside the opening minute of the second half Shane Stack finished a flowing move for the game’s first goal. Minutes later, Steven Brosnan had scored their second goal and they were nine points clear.

Ballysteen rallied with Mark Ranahan frees but it’s the champions who progress undefeated into the last eight where they play Adare.

Ballysteen now meet Fr Caseys, who were 0-17 to 0-12 winners over Adare.

Adare were 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at half time and 0-11 to 0-9 ahead at the second-half water break.

But then Fr Caseys took over with seven unanswered points to move 0-15 to 0-11 ahead inside the final five minutes — Adrian Enright led the way with four points from play.

Davey Lyons and Hugh Bourke points kept Adare in touch but sub John Lane had two late points to ensure the Fr Caseys win.

Oola were 2019 finalists and retain a 100% record in 2020 thanks to a 2-8 to 0-8 win over Ballylanders in Kilmallock.

Goals in the opening half from Josh Ryan and James Power had the east Limerick side 2-4 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

Points from Danny Frewen started a Ballylanders fightback but Ryan frees saw Oola advance to meet Galbally in the quarter final.

Ballylanders will now play Monaleen, who had a 0-12 to 0-6 win over Galbally.

It was 0-4 each at half-time in Bruff with goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan scoring for Monaleen and Ger Quinlan leading the way for Galbally.

Monaleen kicked eight second-half points with Brian Donovan, Luke Murphy and Eoin Keating all on the mark.

St Kieran's had a 0-15 to 0-12 win over Galtee Gaels to ensure their senior status for 2021. St Kieran's were 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at half-time and still held a slender 0-13 to 0-12 lead in the final minutes.