West Cork head to third consecutive final after win over Aghada

West Cork head to third consecutive final after win over Aghada
Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 20:26 PM
Ger McCarthy

West Cork 9-15 Aghada 1-9

West Cork qualified for a third consecutive Cork LGFA senior county final following a one-sided victory over Aghada in Cloughduv on Saturday evening.

A blistering start saw the winners rip through the Aghada defence to score four goals inside the opening 20 minutes.

Fiona Keating was responsible for all four green flags and would finish the game with five goals.

Áine Terry O’Sullivan was equally proficient in a West Cork side Melissa Duggan, Emma Spillane, Daire Kiely and Sarah Hayes also impressed.

Despite a valiant Aghada effort, Courcey Rovers forward Keating’s clinical finishing put the result beyond doubt before the first half concluded.

The second period proved a much scrappier affair but West Cork still managed to find the net an additional four times.

Clearly, Mourneabbey’s total of 11-12 in seeing off Éire Óg earlier in the day had a bearing on the western division’s performance.

A determined West Cork began the semi-final at a high tempo and rarely relented throughout the 60 minutes.

Right from the start, last year’s senior championship runners-up attacked at the earliest opportunity and led 2-4 to 0-0l1 after 10 minutes.

Fiona Keating added another two goals while Christine Moran and Emma Farmer points got a shell-shocked Aghada off the mark. The eventual winners kept the scoreboard ticking over with Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Daire Kiely and Libby Coppinger points added to by another Keating goal.

Aghada enjoyed their best spell either side of the interval thanks to 1-1 from Amanda Bennett and a brace of Emma Farmer points.

Yet, West Cork quickly reasserted their dominance with Melissa Duggan, Keating and O’Sullivan goals making it 7-14 to 1-9 heading into the closing minutes.

There was still time for O’Sullivan and Coppinger to each find the net and round off a commanding West Cork performance.

So, for the third time in as many years, it will be Mourneabbey and West Cork facing off in the Cork LGFA senior county final.

It should be another epic encounter if Saturday’s imperious semi-final displays are anything to go by.

Scorers for West Cork: F Keating 5-0, Á T O’Sullivan 2-8 (0-2f), L Coppinger 1-4, M Duggan 1-1, D Kiely 0-2.

Scorers for Aghada: E Farmer 0-5 (0-2f), A Bennett 1-1, H Looney 0-2, C Moran 0-1.

WEST CORK: M O’Brien; S Courtney, S Hayes, C O’Sullivan; E Spillane, C O’Shea, M O’Donovan; M Duggan, E Kiely; Á T O’Sullivan (captain), R Murphy, L Harte; F Keating, L Coppinger, D Kiely.

Subs: M Barrett for E Kiely (ht), C Maguire for M O’Donovan (39), E Tarrant for D Kiely (57).

AGHADA: S Walsh; C Tynan, K O’Farrell, S O’Driscoll; S McAllister, C Walsh, M Leahy; S Leahy, H Looney; A McGrath, E Farmer (captain), R Leahy; A Bennett, M Phelan-Sweeney, C Moran.

Subs: K Smith for A McGrath (29), S Phelan for A Bennett (ht), C McInnes for C Tynan (45), L Linehan for M Phelan-Sweeney (48), S McCarthy for C Moran (48).

Referee: D Taffe (Passage West).

Read More

St Brendan’s voyage continues as Kerry stars excel

More in this section

Ballygunner v Lismore - Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Junior joy for Tramore
Tomas O Leanachain and Jonathan Lyne 29/8/2020 St Brendan’s voyage continues as Kerry stars excel
Galway v Tipperary - Bord Gais Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship Semi-Final Charleville top group and book a place in the semi-final with win over Fermoy
gaalgfacork gaa

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices