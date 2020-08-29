St Brendan’s voyage continues as Kerry stars excel

St Brendans 2-17 Killarney Legion 1-9

Two spectacular goals from St Brendan’s Kerry midfield pairing Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor within a minute of each other in the opening laid the foundations for St Brendan’s eleven points victory over a disappointing Killarney Legion side, in the opening quarterfinal played at the Austin Stack Park.

St Brendans controlled the game from the very outset and only looked vulnerable in the closing minutes of the opening half when they coughed up the three soft points of the half, two as a direct result of misdirected kick-outs.

St Brendans made an explosive start when they scored the opening three points in as many minutes from Kieran O’Dwyer, Diarmuid O’Connor and an Ivan Parker free. Conor Keane opened Legion’s account in the sixth minute when he converted a free after he was fouled himself.

But Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor were lording matters at midfield and only James O’Donoghue looked a threat for the Killarney side. Two more Ivan Parker points and a Michael Kelliher special saw St Brendans lead 0-6 to 0-2 at the water break.

But on resumption, St Brendans hit Legion with a double sucker punch when a flowing move saw Ian McCarthy find Jack Barry at his shoulder and the Kerry midfielder drilled the ball to the Legion net past Brian Kelly.

From the kick out Alan O’Donoghue and Ivan Parker combined to send man of the match Diarmuid O’Connor through and he beat Kelly with a clinical finish and suddenly Killarney Legion were on the ropes, trailing 2-6 to 0-2.

Jamie O’Sullivan and Alan O’Donoghue swapped points but three late Legion points gave them a glimmer of hope with James O’Donoghue, Conor Keane and Jonathon Lyne on the mark as St Brendans retired 2-7 to 0-6 in front.

Two early St Brendan’s points from Cillian Fitzgerald and Diarmuid O’Connor pushed them further clear but Legion struck for a goal through Jamie O’Sullivan but while it reduced the deficit to six that was as good as it got for Legion.

Even a second yellow for St Brendans Thomas Kearns failed to halt St Brendans march to the semi-finals Diarmuid O’Connor bringing his tally to 1-3 and they outscored Legion 0-5 to 0-2 in the final ten minutes with Lawrence Bastible, Fergal Barry, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor and Alan O’Donoghue seeing them cruise to victory.

Scorers: St Brendans; D O’Connor ( 1-3), I Parker ( 0-6, 3 frees), J Barry (1-0), A O’Donoghue and M Kelliher ( 0-2 each ), K O’Dwyer, C Fitzgerald, I McCarthy and J Myers ( 0-1 each).

Killarney Legion: J O’Donoghue (0-5, 4 frees), J O’Sullivan (1-1), C Keane (0-2 frees), J Lyne (0-1) Teams:

ST BRENDANS: E O’Brien (Churchill); L Mulligan ( St Pats), L Bastible ( John Mitchels), T Wallace ( Ardfert); T Kerins ( John Mitchels), F Barry ( Na Gaeil), K O Dwyer ( St Pats); J Barry ( Na Gaeil), D O’Connor ( Na Gaeil); I McCarthy ( Na Gaeil), D Griffin ( Ardfert), C Fitzgerald ( Churchill); A O’Donoghue ( John Mitchels), I Parker ( Churchill), M Kelliher ( John Mitchels).

Subs: J Conway ( St Pats) for C Fitzgerald ( 42), T Lenihan ( Churchill) for K O’Dwyer ( 43), J Myers ( John Mitchels) for D Griffin ( 53), M Walsh ( John Mitchels) for I McCarthy ( 54) B O’Regan ( Ardfert) for A O’Donoghue ( 60)

KILLARNEY LEGION: B Kelly; P O’Connor, Danny Sheahan, D O’Sullivan; C Gammell, J Lyne, R Leen; Darragh Lyne, J O’Neill; Donal Lyne, J O’Donoghue , P McCarthy; C Keane, P Lucey, J O’Sullivan.

Subs: K O’Donoghue for P O’Connor (23), P O’Sullivan for P McCarthy (h/t), F Murphy for Donal Lyne (37), Denis Sheahan for D O’Sullivan (54). S Keane for R Lee (59)

Referee: B O’Shea (Keel)