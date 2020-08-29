Castlelyons claim Cork PIHC semi-final spot over Inniscarra

Cork Premier IHC

Castlelyons 3-18

Inniscarra 1-21

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Castlelyons secured their passage to the semi-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC as a third straight victory, over Inniscarra at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night, gave them top spot in Group C.

The East Cork side are second seeds, meaning a last-four meeting with Watergrasshill or Courcey Rovers. It looked as if Ciarán McGann’s team would have the top ranking after Anthony Spillane netted a 65th-minute goal for them but, with the last puck, Inniscarra’s Seán O’Donoghue’s 20-yard shot hit the post and went in. It meant Castlelyons finished with a points-difference of 24, one fewer than Carrigaline, but didn’t prevent them from advancing to the semis.

There was a perfect start for Castlelyons, with Michael Spillane’s point followed by a goal by David Morrison, set up by Anthony Spillane, but they were dogged by poor shooting in the first half, hitting ten wides while playing against the wind. Morrison was unlucky not to get a second goal in the 12th minute, however.

After a slow start, Inniscarra got going after the water-break, with Owen McCarthy and David O’Keeffe hitting fine points, and they went in level at half-time, 1-5 to 0-8, following a pointed free from David O’Keeffe.

Such an outcome would still have meant Castlelyons topping the group, but a win was necessary to be in the semi-final frame and they came out after the restart in determined form as Barry Murphy, Anthony Spillane and Alan Fenton had points. They would lead thereafter and, though Inniscarra had an immediate response from Shane O’Mahony and O’Keeffe, Morrison struck for his second goal on 36. The move originated with a delivery from full-back Colm Barry in to Anthony Spillane and he fed his brother Michael, who in turn found Morrisson in space.

Anthony Spillane notched his third point in the wake of that to make it 2-9 to 0-11 and he almost got a goal on 39 but John O’Keeffe in the Inniscarra goal made a good save.

By the time of the second-half water-break, it was 2-13 to 0-14, with Anthony Spillane beginning to find more space and make use of it while Eoin Maye was shining at midfield with Niall O’Leary influential at centre-back.

Still, Inniscarra wouldn’t lie down and O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and O’Keeffe all had points as they stayed in touch. Three on the trot between the 55th and 58th minutes, from Fergal O’Leary, O’Keeffe and O’Donoghue, brought them to within two points, 2-15 to 0-19.

Anthony Spillane and Maye gave Castlelyons breathing space again, however, and things finally looked cut and dried in the 65th minute when sub Leon Doocey set up Spillane for the third Castlelyons goal.

The six-point advantage was only in place for the briefest of periods though, with O’Donoghue linking with McCarthy to pull back the late goal for Inniscarra.

Scorers for Castlelyons: A Spillane 1-6, D Morrison 2-0, A Fenton 0-4 (0-3f), E Maye 0-3, B Murphy 0-2, M Spillane, C Spillane, J Kearney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Inniscarra: D O’Keeffe 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), S O’Donoghue 1-3, O McCarthy 0-3, S O’Mahony, F O’Leary 0-2 each, E O’Connor 0-1.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; C O’Neill, N O’Leary, L Sexton; E Maye, K O’Leary; A Fenton, C Spillane, B Murphy; M Spillane, A Spillane, D Morrison.

Subs: J Kearney for M Spillane (40), L Doocey for K O’Leary (42), C O’Leary for Carroll (51), B Carroll for Fenton (55).

INNISCARRA: J O’Keeffe; J O’Callaghan, S Olden, J O’Sullivan; S Sheehan, L Ryan, C Lombard; J Harrington, S O’Donoghue; O McCarthy, L Buckley, S O’Mahony; F O’Leary, E O’Connor, D O’Keeffe.

Sub: J Buckley for O’Callaghan (44, injured).

Referee: D Daly (Brian Dillons)