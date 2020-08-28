Ballincollig hang on against Ballinhassig in last-gasp PIHC drama

Ballincollig 0-13 Ballinhassig 0-13

This Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC at Cloughduv had all the ingredients of a battle royale, and it didn’t disappoint. A draw was enough for 2018 intermediate champions Ballincollig to see them through to the knockout stages and that is how it panned out, their scoring difference separating them from a gallant Ballinhassig.

Both sides were up for it, and as the scoreline suggests there was nothing between them. It was a dogged affair but turned out to be a terrific battle. Their leader in attack, Cian Dorgan, the hero for Ballincollig, his eighth point at the death ensuring their championship continues.

The teams were deadlocked eight times, six in the second half.

Ballinhassig had the wind to their backs in the first-half, after which they edged 0-6 to 0-5 ahead. But they wasted chances, notably a couple of opportunities from frees. As well, Ballincollig goalkeeper James Linehan was solid throughout and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Dorgan clipped over four of the Ballincollig points while Fintan O’Leary struck three for Ballinhassig.

The intensity grew after the break. The sides were 0-7 apiece when Ballinhassig netted a 37th minute goal but referee Patrick O’Driscoll, after consulting with his umpires, awarded a free out. Let off for Ballincollig.

Parity again at the second water break, 0-9 each with Ballinhassig minor Charlie Grainger and O’Leary ensuring a lively contest.

Danny Dwyer’s Ballincollig, with Liam Jennings showing his class at full-back, opened up a gap. Stalwart Rory Doherty, the hard-working Sean Walsh and Dorgan registering superb points to push them three clear.

Ballinhassig wouldn’t lie down. Driven on by midfielder Richard Lombard and centre-back Donnacha O’Donovan, they pointed through O’Leary (2), Tyers and Michael Collins with the clock ticking down.

Collins’ point, which came straight from his brother Patrick’s quick puck-out to Simon O’Neill, put them 0-13 to 0-12 up.

But then came Dorgan’s shot from play from out the field, and he made no mistake.

The Village too left some chances go abegging, but crucially for them, they did enough to finish the job.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), S Walsh (0-4), R Doherty (0-1).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: F O’Leary (0-7, 0-5 frees), C Tyers (0-2), C Reynolds, R Lombard, C Grainger and M Collins (0-1 each).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, L Jennings, S Murphy; C O’Sullivan, B Coleman, M Prendergast; R Bourke, JP Murphy; G O’Donoghue, D Bowen, C O’Leary; F Denny, C Dorgan, S Walsh.

Subs: P O’Neill for C O’Leary (half-time), K Walsh for JP Murphy (40), R Doherty for G O’Donoghue (45), JP Murphy for R Bourke (50).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; J Reardon, K Maguire, P O’Leary; C Desmond, D O’Donovan, B Lombard; R Lombard, S McCarthy; C Reynolds, M Collins, S Coleman; C Tyers, F O’Leary, G Collins.

Subs: M Sheehan for B Lombard (15 inj), C Grainger for G Collins, E Cullinane for S Coleman (both 41), S O’Neill for S McCarthy (50).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).