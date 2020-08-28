Ballincollig hang on against Ballinhassig in last-gasp PIHC drama

Ballincollig hang on against Ballinhassig in last-gasp PIHC drama
Ross O'Donovan, Ballincollig, Colin Reynolds, Ballinhassig.EEXXjob 28/08/2020Echo Sport/Irish Examiner.Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Ballincollig V's Ballinhassig, at Cloughduv, Co. Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan., Ballincollig, , Ballinhassig.EEXXjob 28/08/2020Echo Sport/Irish Examiner.Cork Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Ballincollig V's Ballinhassig, at Cloughduv, Co. Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 22:23 PM
Therese O’Callaghan

Ballincollig 0-13 Ballinhassig 0-13 

This Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC at Cloughduv had all the ingredients of a battle royale, and it didn’t disappoint. A draw was enough for 2018 intermediate champions Ballincollig to see them through to the knockout stages and that is how it panned out, their scoring difference separating them from a gallant Ballinhassig.

Both sides were up for it, and as the scoreline suggests there was nothing between them. It was a dogged affair but turned out to be a terrific battle. Their leader in attack, Cian Dorgan, the hero for Ballincollig, his eighth point at the death ensuring their championship continues.

The teams were deadlocked eight times, six in the second half.

Ballinhassig had the wind to their backs in the first-half, after which they edged 0-6 to 0-5 ahead. But they wasted chances, notably a couple of opportunities from frees. As well, Ballincollig goalkeeper James Linehan was solid throughout and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Dorgan clipped over four of the Ballincollig points while Fintan O’Leary struck three for Ballinhassig.

The intensity grew after the break. The sides were 0-7 apiece when Ballinhassig netted a 37th minute goal but referee Patrick O’Driscoll, after consulting with his umpires, awarded a free out. Let off for Ballincollig.

Parity again at the second water break, 0-9 each with Ballinhassig minor Charlie Grainger and O’Leary ensuring a lively contest.

Danny Dwyer’s Ballincollig, with Liam Jennings showing his class at full-back, opened up a gap. Stalwart Rory Doherty, the hard-working Sean Walsh and Dorgan registering superb points to push them three clear.

Ballinhassig wouldn’t lie down. Driven on by midfielder Richard Lombard and centre-back Donnacha O’Donovan, they pointed through O’Leary (2), Tyers and Michael Collins with the clock ticking down.

Collins’ point, which came straight from his brother Patrick’s quick puck-out to Simon O’Neill, put them 0-13 to 0-12 up.

But then came Dorgan’s shot from play from out the field, and he made no mistake.

The Village too left some chances go abegging, but crucially for them, they did enough to finish the job.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65), S Walsh (0-4), R Doherty (0-1).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: F O’Leary (0-7, 0-5 frees), C Tyers (0-2), C Reynolds, R Lombard, C Grainger and M Collins (0-1 each).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; R O’Donovan, L Jennings, S Murphy; C O’Sullivan, B Coleman, M Prendergast; R Bourke, JP Murphy; G O’Donoghue, D Bowen, C O’Leary; F Denny, C Dorgan, S Walsh.

Subs: P O’Neill for C O’Leary (half-time), K Walsh for JP Murphy (40), R Doherty for G O’Donoghue (45), JP Murphy for R Bourke (50).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; J Reardon, K Maguire, P O’Leary; C Desmond, D O’Donovan, B Lombard; R Lombard, S McCarthy; C Reynolds, M Collins, S Coleman; C Tyers, F O’Leary, G Collins.

Subs: M Sheehan for B Lombard (15 inj), C Grainger for G Collins, E Cullinane for S Coleman (both 41), S O’Neill for S McCarthy (50).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).

Read More

McBarron hat-trick helps Carrigaline maintain 100% record in Cork PIHC

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final McBarron hat-trick helps Carrigaline maintain 100% record in Cork PIHC
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Mark Coleman shines as Blarney rout the Rockies in PIHC clash
Cork v Limerick - Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Quarter-Final Cork Premier IHC: Sweetnam stars as Courceys  reach quarter-finals

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices