Rebel regrets linger for O’Farrell, but the Magpies are still in the hunt

Luke O’Farrell would like those years back, those days when he was heralded as the solution to Cork’s goal frigidity.

From his minor days, his ability to find the net was second to none and in his first full year with Cork in 2011 he scored goals against Laois and Wexford in qualifiers. In 2012, he bagged 2-2 against Wexford in another backdoor game but never registered another goal in Championship.

Between 2010 and ‘13, he contributed 7-14 in 17 Allianz League appearances. Scoreless in the 2013 All-Ireland final and taken off at half-time in the replay, a shoulder injury ruled him out of the 2014 season. In 2017, he came off the bench in all four of Cork’s SHC games before John Meyler cut him adrift.

It’s those early years which hold the most regret for the 30-year-old. “If I had my time over, I would have done it 110%. That’s the advice I would give anyone now - give it everything or don’t do it at all. I got into it early enough and I was always a bit cursed with injuries so found it hard to train as hard as everyone else did without picking up things and that frustrating.

“When you’re togging out more, you’re going to enjoy it more and when it came to the club I found I was able to manage my body a little bit better. But when I was 21, 22 I don’t think my attitude or my head was fully in the game. By the time I reached 2016, 2017, I actually felt my attitude was in a much better place and I was actually starting to enjoy it.

“Funny enough, I played less as I felt I was improving my attitude and maybe even my performances. Then like everything it just comes to an end out of nowhere but when I look back on it I do wish I fully immersed myself in it or just moved away. The halfway house doesn’t really work in that situation.”

O’Farrell had been typecast as a goalgetter but Kieran Kingston had sought to free him up. Kingston, Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Denis Walsh all treated him fairly. “Any of the managers I had with Cork were unbelievable to me. They gave me plenty of opportunities especially in my younger years. When I moved out the field to wing forward, I do think it suited me a bit better, a bit more space to get on the ball.

“But a lot of my performances in my eyes in 2011, 2012 weren’t as good as they could have been. I would have loved to have had a cut off going further out the field at an earlier age but I had plenty of opportunities to prove myself so I can’t have any complaints.”

O’Farrell’s assessment of himself is as honest as his take on Midleton’s fortunes since he made his debut in 2007. The Ben O’Connor-coached Magpies need to avoid defeat against Douglas on Sunday to retain their hopes of replicating their 2013 success.

“Could I say we were robbed in a final or desperately unlucky any other year? I couldn’t. The attitude and approach, myself more than anyone, did I really know what it took to win back in the earlier years? Probably not.

“To be honest, it’s more enjoyable these days. We have a stronger attitude and there’s a bit more respect for what’s needed to get close to winning a county title. I couldn’t say I was frustrated. Many years we just didn’t enough to deserve winning it.

“We have always had massive expectation on us because on paper we have looked like a team that will go close and win a few championships, which hasn’t happened. We had 2013 alright but the expectation thing is nothing really new to us.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a big deal Ben coming in - it was. It was a change for the club but I think it brought more excitement than pressure. There’s a group of players that have evolved a lot in the last few years and a massive drive to perform. The difference I’ve seen in the players in the last two or three years is huge.”

O’Connor’s philosophy is something of a departure from Midleton’s traditions but his appointment indicated the club had to move with the times. “Hurling has totally changed,” says O’Farrell. “The thought level that is going into it. It is a lot of tactics but Ben is very calm and relaxed and able to take things in. He’s a good understanding of playing to our strengths and getting as much out of them. That would be the general idea rather than how Midleton have traditionally played. He’s looking at what he has now and finding a way of playing that suits us.”