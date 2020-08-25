Noel Connors: Passage paid no heed to underdogs tag

Being underdogs didn’t affect Passage ahead of their Waterford SHC semi-final win over Mount Sion last Sunday, according to star defender Noel Connors.

The expectation in Waterford that Mount Sion would face Ballygunner in the county final didn’t seep through to the panel, he added: “As players, you probably don't pay too much attention to it, that's not to sound arrogant or ignorant, but you just don't and you get on with it and you go out and train.

“It just becomes a cycle of life where you go in with the lads and you train as hard as you can.

“It's nothing new I suppose coming from Passage, you're always underdogs, regardless of who you're playing.

“The comment at the start of the year was 'lucky to get out of the group stages’, but we didn't even think about that, we knew we had a good group of young lads here and we'll definitely put our shoulder to the wheel with a few older fellas left on the panel.

We just drove it on for the couple of weeks that we had of a pre-season and we got our heads together and we just drove on as one.

“We're really enjoying our hurling and there's no pressure on us, that's just Passage hurling.”

They brought that confidence into last Sunday’s game with Mount Sion.

"With the quarter-finals and semi-finals that we've played, there's generally only been a puck of a ball between us so we were under no illusions that we were underdogs for the last three or four weeks coming into it.

“We had enough older heads involved at the end that kind of got on the ball and slowed things down, lucky enough to come out at the end.”

Connors himself had two brothers — Owen and Thomas — alongside him on the field for the win.

“It's become the norm in the club over the last ten — or 15 or even 20 — years to have a good few of us on it but there's plenty of young fellas coming through there as well.

We're from a small fishing village so you're going to have a lot of cousins and brothers and so on and so forth.

He’s in favour of the championship format in Waterford: “There's probably been so much talk over the last few weeks about match after match but it's been fantastic, I won't give the narrative that everyone else is giving, ‘that we're lucky to be playing’, but it's really enjoyable from a club perspective that players are playing week in week out.

“You don't be long refocusing the mind, Ballygunner beat us in the group stages and we regrouped and went back out the following week and won, so it's great for lads to be able to put it at the back of their minds fairly quickly and get reset for the next match.”

The defender has enjoyed the “reset” with the club since leaving the Waterford county panel.

“Ah, it's amazing. It's a complete reset and it's really enjoyable, and I suppose it's just the format which it’s being played in.

“You can't buy matches like this because it's week in, week out and it's really enjoyable, you get to a stage where you want a clear schedule where you know you're going to be playing and in fairness to the county board, they had their fixtures out very quick and everyone knew when they were playing.

Once the hurling final is over, the football is on straight away so from a club players' perspective it's absolutely amazing — not to be controversial, but long may it last.

Does the absence of spectators matter?

“I don't think anyone cares to be honest, as players you just want to play as much as you can and enjoy every minute of it.

“Unfortunately, there's no spectators but with the use of technology they can watch it on YouTube and the county board have been very good to take it on themselves and show all of the matches.

“So even though they're not here physically, they're here in mind, shouting and roaring at us.”

Manager Michael Walsh comes in for particular praise.

“Michael is here the last five years, give or take, and he's really brought it on. We're a tiny fishing village on the outskirts of Waterford city, what else do you expect when you come into the village, you nearly know every individual that's there?

“I see two of the older men that were involved with the club and in the backroom for the last number of years and they came in just to congratulate us, they were outside listening to it or something. So that kind of gives a small indication of what it is to be from Passage.

“In fairness to Michael, he's been phenomenal since he came in, he really drove us on, always pushing the boundaries with us and where else would you want to be.”

Connors isn’t “under any illusions” about the task next week against “vast, vast favourites” Ballygunner.

“I suppose most people know now that I don't watch too many GAA matches, but Ballygunner threw up a cricket score against Lismore and if you look at Lismore's team, they're very, very impressive.

That's the standard that they're at and the standard that they've been at for the last ten-plus years. We're going to be massive underdogs again but we're in a county final and where else would you want to be?

“You go out and you just enjoy it, that's probably a cliche that is overused in hurling, but when you're going out against a team that have been very successful over the last ten-plus years, what else can you do?

“ You just go out and try to fight for every ball. The bottom line with this is it's a very simple game, the team that puts in as many hooks and blocks or tries a few different things, they generally come out on top.”