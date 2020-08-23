Passage pip Mount Sion in Waterford semi-final thriller

Passage set up final date with Ballygunner
Passage pip Mount Sion in Waterford semi-final thriller
Austin Gleeson of Mount Sion is consoled by Noel Connors of Passage during the Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Mount Sion and Passage at Walsh Park in Waterford. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 15:52 PM
Michael Moynihan, Walsh Park

Waterford SHC: MOUNT SION 1-21 PASSAGE 0-26


Passage will face Ballygunner in next week’s Waterford SHC final - they put Mount Sion to the sword in an exciting semi-final in Walsh Park.

Passage started with the wind, facing the scoreboard end, but ‘Sion were out of the traps with 1-1 in the opening five minutes, Stephen Roche the goalscorer. 

Passage responded well, with Mikey Cummins leading the charge, but Martin O’Neill’s accuracy from placed balls had Mount Sion 1-4 to 0-4 ahead on the quarter-hour.

Cummins levelled matters for Passage by the water-break and Killian Fitzgerald nudged them ahead, 1-4 to 0-8 in the 23rd minute.

Passage then took over completely, hitting a further seven points in a row before Mount Sion responded with a point. The men in red were six up entering injury time, and Cummins added two more frees to stretch it to 0-17 to 1-6 at the break.

Passage resumed with a Flynn point but a Mount Sion, now backed by the wind, started eating into their lead - 1-10 to 0-19 on 37 minutes.

A brace from sub John Whitty and a fine Killian Fitzgerald score gave Passage breathing room, though Mount Sion hit back with four points in a row: 0-23 to 1-16 on 47 minutes.

Austin Gleeson of Mount Sion in action against Callum O'Neill, left, and John Witty of Passage during the Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Mount Sion and Passage at Walsh Park in Waterford. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Austin Gleeson of Mount Sion in action against Callum O'Neill, left, and John Witty of Passage during the Waterford County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Mount Sion and Passage at Walsh Park in Waterford. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Austin Gleeson and Luke O’Brien left two between them, 0-25 to 1-20 with six minutes left, but when Gleeson went for goal late on Passage defended and cleared, holding out for the win.

Scorers for Mount Sion: Martin O’Neill (1 65, 0-10 frees)(0-11); A. Gleeson (0-4), S. Roche (1-1); Martin F. O’Neill (0-2); M. Gaffney, J. Gleeson, L. O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Passage: M Cummins (0-6 frees)(0-9); L. Flynn (0-5); K. Fitzgerald (0-4); J. Whitty (0-3); O. Connors (0-2); G. Cullinane, A. Roche, J. Roche (0-1 each).

MOUNT SION: I. O’Regan (c), PJ Fanning, M Daykin, S. O’Neill, Martin F. O’Neill, L. O’Brien, P. Penkert, J. Gleeson, O. Whelan, M. Gaffney, A. Gleeson, Martin O’Neill, S. Roche, E. McGrath, A. Kirwan.

Subs: J. Meaney for Gaffney (inj. 15); D. Power for J. Gleeson (37); B. Frisby for Fanning (39) 

PASSAGE: E Lynch (c), D. Lynch,, N. Connors, D. Jones, A. Roche, Callum O’Neill, Ciaran O’Neill, G. Cullinane, O. Connors, S. Lynch, K. Fitzgerald, P Flynn, J. Roche, L Flynn, M Cummins.

Subs: J. Whitty for Flynn (blood 39-42); J. Whitty for S. Lynch (43); T. Connors for P. Flynn (48) 

Referee: T. Mansfield (Affane/Cappoquin).

