Watch: Austin Gleeson outruns half of Passage for wonderscore

Waterford star Austin Gleeson might have finished on the losing side when Passage pipped Mount Sion by two points in Sunday's Waterford SHC semi-final in Walsh Park.

But the former Hurler of the Year scored four points from play including one incredible score late in the game when he took possession on his own 45 before taking off on an audacious, circuitous voyage — via a one-two with teammate Owen Whelan — that took him as far as the Passage 21 before finishing beautifully off the hurley.

You can watch TG4's action here.

Bhí Austin Gleeson faoi lán seoil do Chnoc Síon leis an scór seo!



Austin Gleeson was in full flow for @MountSionGAA with this score v @PassageHurling @WaterfordGAA semi-final highlights tonight at 20.00 on @SportTG4 #gaa #hurling pic.twitter.com/IGv5RcKt2I — GAA 2020 (@GAA_2020) August 24, 2020

After the two-point defeat, Gleeson was photographed being consoled by former Waterford teammate Noel Connors, but that wonderscore with the match in the melting pot should also be of some consolation.

Gleeson revealed recently how he has been following a new fitness and dietary regime since the Covid-19 lockdown. And he certainly showed he is peak condition with this turbo-boosted score.