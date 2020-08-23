Well-drilled St Kieran's put South Kerry to the sword

A well-drilled St Kieran’s side deservedly sent one of the championship fancies, South Kerry, packing in this Kerry SFC opening round game played at Austin Stack Park Sunday evening.

The scoreline flatters a South Kerry side without Bryan Sheehan for the first time since 2003 as Niall O’Shea’s goal from the penalty spot was virtually the last kick of the game. St Kieran’s shredded the South Kerry defence until the latter got their match-ups right but by that time, St Kieran’s had reeled off eight unanswered points in the opening eleven minutes - Tomas Lynch, Thomas Hickey, Paul Walsh (2), Aidan Breen, Eddie Horan (2) and Sean Horan on target - before South Kerry’s best forward, Dilan Donoghue, opened their account in the 12th minute.

Jack and Daniel Daly added South Kerry points before the water break, as South Kerry began to settle with some surging runs from Graham O’Sullivan and Rob Wharton but their scoring return was poor. St Kieran’s added four more points before the break with James Walsh, Aidan Breen and Eddie Horan excellent while the deadly inside duo of Paul Walsh and Thomas Hickey were causing havoc. Until, at least, South Kerry introduced Brian Sugrue and Killian Young started to man-mark.

Still it was difficult to see South Kerry making a comeback in the second half as they trailed 0-12 to 0-5 at the interval.

But suddenly South Kerry got a grip around the middle third with Mark Griffin outstanding, and when Daniel Daly and Dilan Donoghue closed the gap, as St Kieran’s started to turn over ball, points from Graham O’Sullivan and Dilan Donoghue saw South Kerry claw their way back into the game. The introduction of big Matthew O’Sullivan had an impact and he toe-poked a Niall O’Shea shot to the net. Then after 54 minutes Jack Daly rattled the St Kieran’s net and suddenly South Kerry led 2-11 to 0-16.

But six unanswered points from St Kieran’s trio of Hickey, Horan and Walsh killed off the South Kerry comeback, despite a late goal from a Niall O’Shea spot kick.

Scorers for St Kieran’s: P Walsh (0-7, 1 free, 1 mark), E Horan (0-6, 2 frees), T Hickey (0-4), T Lynch, A Breen, P O’Connor, S Horan and L Brosnan (0-1 each).

Scorers for South Kerry: J Daly and N O’Shea (1-0 pen) (1-1 each), D Donoghue and D Daly (0-4 each), M O’Sullivan (1-0), G O’Sullivan (0-1).

ST KIERAN’S: S Óg Ó Ciardubháin; B Leonard, E Kiely, Micheal Reidy; L Brosnan, S O’Connell, S Horan; J Walsh, M Hickey; P O’Connor, E Horan, P Walsh; T Hickey, A Breen, T Lynch.

Subs: A O’Donoghue for S Horan (23), S Fitzmaurice for B Leonard (51), V Horan for T Lynch (59), A Barry for P O’Connor (59), D O’Shea for M Hickey (63).

SOUTH KERRY: P O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers); J Curran (Valentia), K Young (Renard), F Clifford (Waterville); P O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), G O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), M O’Leary (Renard); M Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore), R Wharton (Renard); C Farley (Dromid Pearses), C O’Shea (St Mary’s); N O’Shea (Dromid Pearses), J Daly (St Mary’s), D Donoghue (Dromid Pearses).

Subs: B Sugrue (Renard) for J Curran (28), A Curran (Renard) for M O’Leary (h/t), M O’Sullivan for C Farley (39), I Galvin (Sneem/Derrynane) for D Donoghue (53), R O’Shea (Skellig Rangers) for R Wharton (64).

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies)