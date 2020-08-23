With Crowley and O'Grady back, formidable Mid Kerry look genuine contenders

Kerry SFC: Mid Kerry 3-15 Kilcummin 0-12

Mid Kerry's last SFC title win was back in 2008, but look to harbour serious ambitions this year, after they put a below-par Kilcummin side to the sword in round one, played in benign conditions at Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The powerful District Board side was superb, with their lethal full-forward line of Gavin O’Grady, Liam Carey and Darran O’Sullivan contributing 2-10 of their total. And with Colin McGillycuddy dominant at midfield, the writing was on the wall for Kilcummin from an early stage.

The return from injury of Peter Crowley, who missed last year's championship, and top marksman Gavin O’Grady, has strengthened Mid Kerry’s hand, as has the return to form of former Kerry senior Pa Kilkenny, who may be in Peter Keane’s eyeline again.

Mid Kerry had a swagger about them up front that was impressive with Fiachra Clifford the link between defence and attack while Darran O’Sullivan played a roving role that appears to suit him. When you throw in a powerful midfield pairing of Colin McGillycuddy (another who has returned to the fold) and Ronan Murphy, then Mid Kerry look a formidable outfit.

But Kilcummin will be gutted as only Brendan Kealy, Paul O’Shea, Noel Duggan and Sean O’Leary performed on the day and after a promising opening half, they were overrun in the second period.

Mid Kerry led 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval , thanks to points from Gavin O’Grady (3), Fiachra Clifford (2), and one each from Ciaran Kennedy, Mike Breen and Liam Carey. Noel Duggan and Paul O’Shea attempted to keep Kilcummin afloat but after Brendan Kealy denied Ciaran Kennedy with a superb save in the 36th minute, Gavin O’Grady pounced on the rebound and slipped the ball to the Kilcummin net.

This saw Mid Kerry move 1-10 to 0-6 clear and Kilcummin were dead and buried. O’Grady set up Liam Carey for a second in the 38th minute and Fiachra Clifford dinked the ball over Brendan Kealy for goal number three. The only incident of note late on was the straight red shown to Kevin McCarthy for a dangerous challenge on Pa Kilkenny.

Scorers for Mid Kerry: G O’Grady (1-7, 4 frees), L Carey (1free) and F Clifford (1-2 each), C Kennedy, M Breen, D Roche and D O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilcummin; N Duggan (0-4 frees), P O’Shea (0-4), K McCarthy (0-2), M Keane and K Gorman (0-1 each).

MID KERRY: S Cahillane ( Keel); K O’Sullivan ( Cromane), P Wrenn ( Milltown/Castlemaine), D Mangan ( Laune Rangers); P Crowley ( Laune Rangers), M Breen ( Beaufort), P Kilkenny ( Glenbeigh/Glencar); C McGillycuddy ( Glenbeigh/Glencar), R Murphy ( Beaufort); D Roche ( Milltown/Castlemaine), F Clifford ( Laune Rangers), C Kennedy ( Beaufort) ; G O’Grady ( Glenbeigh/Glencar), L Carey ( Beaufort), D O’Sullivan ( Glenbeigh/Glencar).

Subs: J Tyther ( Laune Rangers) for D Roche ( 43), T Cahill ( Glenbeigh/Glencar) for C Kennedy ( 48), J Brosnan ( Glenbeigh/Glencar) for K O’Sullivan ( 50), G Sayers ( Keel) for G O’Grady ( 52), T Ladden ( Keel) for R Murphy ( 58).

KILCUMMIN; B Kealy; D Cronin , K McSweeney, O O’Connor; C O’Leary, J Nagle, K Gorman; S O’Leary, S McSweeney; P O’Leary, G O’Leary, K McCarthy; M Keane, N Duggan, P O’Shea

Subs: K Murphy for G O’Leary (h/t), D Moynihan for S McSweeney (43), D O’Leary for J Nagle (46), M O’Shea for P O’Leary (50).

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans)