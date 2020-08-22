'Boden and Na Fianna easily progress to Dublin hurling semis

Dublin SHC A

Ballyboden St Enda’s advanced to the last four of the Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship when easing past a hugely disappointing St Vincent’s by 1-18 to 1-8 at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

The 2018 winners entered the break 0-10 to 0-6 to the good with Conal Keaney and Paul Ryan landing two points from play apiece to augment further scores from James Madden, Niall McMorrow, Aidan Mellett and Niall Ryan.

The second half resumed in a similar vein of St Enda’s control and Ryan clinically fired home a 55th-minute penalty following a foul on Keaney while John Hetherton struck a consolation goal for Vinnies from a free two minutes later.

The first part of the Donnycarney double-header saw Na Fianna continue their impressive recent form when pulling away from Faughs by 4-20 to 2-10.

The Glasnevin outfit, having played with the benefit of a strong breeze in the first half, led by 1-11 to 2-3 at the break but effectively settled the issue within five minutes of the restart thanks to goals from Michael Murphy and Martin Quilty.

However, as crucial as those goals were, it was the input from Dublin senior Donal Burke that proved most pivotal as he finished the game with 2-10 to his name, 2-6 of which came from open play.

Na Fianna raced out of the blocks thanks to a brace of early points by Seán Currie and two further points from Burke edged them 0-6 to 0-1 ahead by the 11th minute.

However, the sloppy concession of a goal to Ciaran Brennan three minutes later undermined their early control and a second goal via Carl O’Mahony saw Faughs enjoy a narrow but short-lived lead by the 21 st minute with Burke replying in kind within three minutes.

The whirlwind start to the second-half helped restore Na Fianna’s momentum and Burke’s second goal in the 56th minute was a fitting conclusion to the encounter.