Dessie dazzles for unbeatable Ballygunner

Highscoring gunners blow away Lismore to continue unbeaten run
Lismore’s Connor Howard and Tim O’Sullivan of Ballygunner bsttle it out for possession in Fraher Field. Picture: ©INPHO/James Crombie
Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 21:38 PM
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Waterford SHC: Ballygunner: 2-25 Lismore: 1-10

Dessie Hutchinson dazzled with 2-8 from play under the Saturday night lights as Ballygunner blew away Lismore in the first half of the Waterford SHC semi final.

The Gunners are seeking seven in a row and have won their four matches so far by a staggering total of 60 points. 

Darragh O'Sullivan's are now 37 games unbeaten in Waterford. This will be their 23rd county final appearance in the last 26 years.

Hutchinson has scored 6-19 in the 2020 championship to date. Pauric Mahony delivered a dozen points to bring his total up to 1-39. Philip Mahony was magnificent at centre back while Ian Kenny and Barry Coughlan also limited the Lismore attack.

Maurice Shanahan shot six points (five frees) as he had Coughlan for company at the edge of the square. Jordan Shanahan supplied three from play.

Hutchinson hit 2-7 by the break as he led the Lismore full back line a merry dance.

Lismore lifeline

In the sixth minute, Mikey Mahony picked out the unmarked number ten and he beat Seanie Barry. He helped himself to 1-3 in the opening ten minutes. Pauric Mahony added a free to make it 1-4 to 0-1. Tim O’Sullivan and Mahony increased the margin to seven.

Jordan Shanahan struck three long range points for Lismore to leave them 1-7 to 0-4 down at the first water break. Paudie Prendergast lashed the ball to the top corner on 22 minutes (1-9 to 1-4). A lifeline for Lismore.

A minute later, Kevin Mahony breezed past three defenders to set up Hutchinson for his second. His sixth goal of the season.

At the other end, Barry Coughlan denied Finbar Reaney with a goal saving flick.

The gap was ten at half time (2-13 to 1-6).

Within a minute of the resumption, Seanie Barry saved another close range effort from Hutchinson.

A super solo score by Maurice Shanahan couldn’t inspire a Lismore comeback.

Peter Hogan, Conor Sheahan and Paddy Leavy got in on the act for the Gunners before the end.

Lismore defender David Prendergast was dismissed on a straight red card in injury time.

Scorers for Ballygunner: D Hutchinson 2-8, Pauric Mahony 0-12 (9fs, 1 65), T O’Sullivan 0-2, P Leavy, C Sheahan, P Hogan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Lismore: M Shanahan 0-6 (5fs), P Prendergast 1-0, J Shanahan 0-3, F Reaney 0-1.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; B O’Keeffe, Philip Mahony, S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavy; M Mahony, Pauric Mahony, T O’Sullivan; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, P Hogan.

Subs: C Power for M Mahony (42), B O’Sullivan for K Mahony (49), E Hayden for Hogan (55), JJ Hutchinson for D Hutchinson (57), H Barnes for Sheahan (58).

Lismore: S Barry; D Prendergast, A Whelan, C Howard; John Prendergast, I Daly, A McGlone; C Daly, J Shanahan; J Prendergast, P Prendergast, F Reaney; R Barry, M Shanahan, O O’Gorman.

Subs: D Shanahan for Reaney (53), P Foley for O’Gorman (53), S Heaphy for McGlone (55).

Referee: M O’Brien

