Historic first Kerry SFC win for terrific Templenoe

Killian Spillane's Templenoe overran Dingle this afternoon in a historic win. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 20:52 PM
Tony Leen, Dingle

Kerry SFC: Templenoe 3-7 Dingle 1-12 

However long the Championship roads runs for Templenoe, there will always be Dingle in August.

The tiny hamlet outside Kenmare made their bow at senior championship level a historic one with a shock one-point victory over favourites Dingle at Pairc an Aghasaigh. 

The poise of the display belied the enormity of the occasion for John Rice’s side. 

They may have suffered cruel late defeats in the Kerry club competition this summer, but they have stood to Templenoe, who saw out this first round win despite a strong finish from a Dingle side playing catch-up from two first half sucker punches from the visitors.

Those Templenoe goals from Killian Spillane and captain Teddy Doyle gave them a foothold in the game, and one suspects a measure of self-belief. Spillane’s 27th minute finish catapulted Templenoe into a 2-5 to 1-3 lead, a strong recovery after Dingle’s strong start, franked by a Matthew O’Flaherty 12 th minute goal which gave the hosts a 1-2 to 0-2 lead into the breeze.

Two late points from Conor Geaney and a 45 by keeper Daithi O’Connor gave Dingle a strong platform to kick on in the second period, only three behind 2-5 to 1-5.

Admirable control

But the game’s decisive moment would arrive only three minutes after the restart when a driving run from John Rice put John Crowley Holland in place for the simple finish and a third Templenoe goal.

This gave Rice’s side something tangible – and historic – to hold onto, and they did so with admirable control and untiring toil. Gavin Crowley was superb at centre back, but what about the returning Tadhg Morley, who held Paul Geaney scoreless?

However, there were heroes in blue and white all over the field for Templenoe who were on the back foot from a resurgent Dingle in the final quarter.

Conor Geaney kicked a ridiculous sideline from to inspire the hosts, and a super catch and pass from Barry O’Sullivan – deemed unfit to start – teed up the excellent Tom O’Sullivan for a 45 th minute point. Dingle were now within one (3-6 to 1-11) with time and the elements on their side.

Perhaps the final water break killed their momentum, but more credit must go to Templenoe who burned up plenty of clock with lengthy bouts of possession in the last ten minutes.

Killian Spillane put them two up, Tom O’Sullivan replied but there was a whiff in Templenoe nostrils that would not see this group denied their moment.

They go straight into a quarter-final next weekend, and though their pick is small, their momentum is huge.

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane (1-5, 2 frees), J Crowley Holland (1-0), T Doyle (1- 0), B Crowley, S O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dingle: C Geaney (0-5, 2 frees), M O Flaherty (1-0), T O’Sullivan (0-3), D Geaney (0-2 each), D O’Connor G Durant (0-1 each).

Dingle: D O’Connor. T Leo O’Sullivan, P O’Connor, M Flannery; A. O’Connor, T. O’Sullivan, M Boyle; D. O’Sullivan, L O’Connor; R McCarthy, M Geaney, M O’Flaherty;

D Geaney, P Geaney, C Geaney.

Subs: G Durant for M Geaney (19), B O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan (41), C Bambury for McCarhty (54), N Geaney for Boyle (60).

Templenoe: M Looney; T Spillane, T Morley, K. O’Neill; M Reilly, G Crowley, J Rice; S Sheehan, A Spillane; T Doyle, B Crowley, J Crowley Holland; S O’Sullivan, K Spillane, C . Crowley.

Subs: C Hallissey for A Spillane (52); K McCarthy for T Spillane (inj, 52).

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk)

