Parker points the way as Brendan's book Kerry quarter-final place.

St Brendan’s Board 1-15 West Kerry 0-14

An exhibition of point scoring from Ivan Parker steered St Brendan’s into the quarter-finals of the Kerry football championship.

Despite facing into the elements upon the resumption, West Kerry had managed to draw level at 1-9 to 0-12 entering the final quarter thanks to white flags from Eanna Ó Conchúir (free), Killian Falvey, and Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (free).

From there, however, it was the Ivan Parker show, the St Brendan’s full-forward swinging over five from play to secure the divisional side a place in the last eight.

Three-in-a-row from Parker between the 45th and 49th minute undid West Kerry’s endeavours in getting back level and the gap would never be closer than two during the closing stages.

Every single time West Kerry sought to make inroads on their opponents' advantage, the Brendan’s talisman delivered at the other end to keep his side in front.

He finished with 0-9 in total, seven of which arrived from open play.

Wasteful

West Kerry played with a strong wind behind them in the opening half but it was St Brendan’s who led at the break, 1-7 to 0-9.

West Kerry were very slow to find their feet, but when they did, forwards such as Killian Falvey, Éanna Ó Conchúir, and Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich certainly caused problems for the opposition defence.

If Brendan’s were to be accused of being wasteful early on when in the ascendency, then West Kerry were guilty of the same charge as the half drew to a close.

Kerry senior Tomás Ó Sé went for power rather than precision when put through on goal by Cathal Ferriter. His low drive was kept out and when West Kerry followed this blocked effort with successive wides, it amounted to a lost 1-2 at a time when they trailed by 1-7 to 0-8.

Ó Sé was left to rue another blocked goal opportunity in the second-half. They left plenty more scores after them thereafter.

Last year’s county semi-finalists St Brendan’s, as mentioned, were the dominant force in the opening stages. Parker (0-2, 0-1 free) and David Griffin had Seamus Murphy's charges three up inside six minutes and while West Kerry pulled back this deficit, Michael Kelliher produced the game’s opening goal after fine approach play and passing by Diarmuid O’Connor and Griffin.

Their first-half lead was greatest at four points - 1-4 to 0-3 - 14 minutes in. And although they were momentarily reeled in in the second-half, Parker stepped up to maintain St Brendans' interest in the championship and, in the process, dump out West Kerry.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: I Parker (0-9, 0-2 frees); M Kelliher (1-0); E O’Brien (0-2, 0-2 frees); D Griffin, C Fitzgerald, T Kearns, J Lenihan (0-1 each).

Scorers for West Kerry: R Ó Beaglaoich (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 m); E Ó Conchúir (0-4, 0-3 frees); T Ó Sé (0-1 m), K Falvey (0-2 each); B Ó Beaglaoich (0-1).

St Brendan’s: E O’Brien (Churchill): L Mulligan (St Pat’s), T Wallace (Ardfert), L Bastible (John Mitchels); T Kearns (J Mitchels), A Barry (Na Gaeil), K Dwyer (St Pat’s); J Barry (Na Gaeil), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil); D Griffin (Ardfert), C Fitzgerald (Churchill), I McCarthy (Na Gaeil); A O’Donoghue (John Mitchels), I Parker (Churchill), M Kelliher (John Mitchels).

Subs: J Myers for A Barry (28); T Lenihan (Churchill) for Fitzgerald (41); F Barry (Na Gaeil) for Mulligan (45); M Walsh (J Mitchels) for Griffin (56); F O’Brien (St Pat’s) for O’Donoghue (58).

West Kerry: T Mac an tSaoir (An Ghaeltacht); C Ó Murchú (An Ghaeltacht), C Ó Lúing (An Ghaeltacht), C Moriarty (Annascaul); PJ Mac Lámh (An Ghaeltacht), P Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), A Finn (Annascaul); R Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), B Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); K Falvey (Annascaul), E Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht), J Hickson (Annascaul); C Ferriter (Annascaul), T Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: A Mac Amhlaoimh for Ó Murchú (18 mins, inj); J Crean (Annascaul) for Ferriter (50); J O’Grady (Castlegregory) for Hickson (52, inj); Ó Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Grady (63).

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore).