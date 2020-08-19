'Large number of injuries' means Beara concede Cork Premier SFC clash to Duhallow

The Cork Premier SFC game between Beara and Duhallow, scheduled for Wednesday evening in Macroom, will not be played after Beara informed the Cork county board it would be unable to field a team for the game.

The fixture was a semi-final in the divisions and colleges sections of the premier senior competition, with Duhallow now going on to meet the winner of tonight's other semi-final between Carbery and UCC for the right to progress from that section.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Beara confirmed it would not be able to field a team due to a large number of injuries suffered.

"Owning to a large number of injuries, Beara are not in a position to fulfill our County Championship game against @DuhallowGAA on Wednesday. We have been in contact with Cork GAA and Duhallow regarding this."