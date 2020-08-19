'Large number of injuries' means Beara concede Cork Premier SFC clash to Duhallow

The Cork Premier SFC game between Beara and Duhallow will not be played
'Large number of injuries' means Beara concede Cork Premier SFC clash to Duhallow
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 10:19 AM

The Cork Premier SFC game between Beara and Duhallow, scheduled for Wednesday evening in Macroom, will not be played after Beara informed the Cork county board it would be unable to field a team for the game. 

The fixture was a semi-final in the divisions and colleges sections of the premier senior competition, with Duhallow now going on to meet the winner of tonight's other semi-final between Carbery and UCC for the right to progress from that section.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Beara confirmed it would not be able to field a team due to a large number of injuries suffered.

"Owning to a large number of injuries, Beara are not in a position to fulfill our County Championship game against @DuhallowGAA on Wednesday. We have been in contact with Cork GAA and Duhallow regarding this."


More in this section

Sligo v Antrim - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1A Niall Carew named as Carlow football manager
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Kieran Shannon: Token gestures do little to build trust
EOHUCC01 GAA seeks proof of link between spectators and Covid spread

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices