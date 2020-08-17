O’Regan brace paves way for Ballygarvan win over Milford

Ballygarvan 3-5 Milford 0-9 

Goals were key in this keenly contested SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle Road last night and a brace in the early stages paved the way for Ballygarvan in their hard-earned second round victory over Milford.

Isobelle O’Regan struck in the fifth and ninth minute after a long ball in both times from Catriona Kelly.

The green flags rocked Milford. Yet, they responded well through points from Ashling Thompson (3) and Rebecca Finn (2). They also saved a penalty, goalkeeper Eadaoin Goggin getting a stick to it before Thompson cleared to safety.

At half-time, Ballygarvan led 2-2 to 0-5, O’Regan was particularly impressive scoring all their first-half scores.

Laura Stack pointed immediately after the break. A Kelly free kept Ballygarvan three up.

Milford were enjoying plenty of possession and came within one point thanks to efforts from Thompson and Finn.

But they will be disappointed with their shooting, striking nine wides overall and they proved very costly.

Ballygarvan had Michaela Buckley to thank for blocking a Saoirse McCarthy goal effort enabling the Carrigdhoun side keep their noses in front.

Ballygarvan went 20 minutes without a score, but they got a decisive one five minutes from time when Tara Crowley netted after the sliotar broke favourably and she made no mistake.

That put Ballygarvan four up.

McCarthy knocked over a point for Milford to leave a goal between the teams.

It made for an exciting finish.

O’Regan gave her side some breathing space bringing her tally to 2-3 and when Kelly knocked over a free, Ballygarvan had got the job done.

They face a quick turnaround, up against Killeagh on Sunday.

Scorers for Ballygarvan: I O’Regan (2-3), T Crowley (1-0), C Kelly (0-2 frees).

Scorers for Milford: A Thompson (0-4, 0-1 free), R Finn (0-3 frees), L Stack and S McCarthy (0-1 each).

BALLYGARVAN: S Ahern; S Lyons, S Wynne, L Murphy; C O’Leary, E O’Regan, S J Brady; M Buckley, M Kelleher; C O’Sullivan, C Kelly, T Crowley; N Lyons, I O’Regan, A Finnegan.

Subs: R Crowley for N Lyons (half-time), M O’Donovan for M Kelleher (45), S Quilligan for A Finnegan (58).

MILFORD: E Goggin; C Buckley, K Galvin, A Galvin; O Lenihan, T Fitzgibbon, ??; N O’Connor, A Thompson; E O’Gorman, R Finn, S Sheehan; M Fitzgibbon, L Stack, S McCarthy.

Subs: Y Stack for K Galvin (37 inj).

Referee: John Horgan (Gleann na Laoi).

