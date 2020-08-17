Draws made for revamped Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí

Harty Cup champions St Flannan's will get their title defence underway with a trip away to Munster 'B' winners Cashel Community School.

The Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí will be played on a straight knockout basis this year as a concession to the coronavirus pandemic.

CBC Cork, runners-up in the last two seasons, face a northside derby against Ghaelcholáiste Mhuire AG as their bid for a first-ever Harty title continues.

There's an intriguing clash between St Colman's, Fermoy, and Ardscoil Rís, who also met in the U16-and-a-half Dean Ryan Cup final last October. The Cork school emerged one-point winners but the Limerick outfit will have home advantage as they bid to reverse that outcome.

Midleton CBS, champions in 2019, will travel to meet Nenagh CBS in one of two Cork-Tipperary encounters. The other sees St Francis' College, Rochestown, host 2020 semi-finalists Our Lady's, Templemore.

Kerry representatives Causeway Comprehensive School, who had a strong showing in the 'B' grade last term, welcome De La Salle, Waterford, while Blackwater CS will host Thurles CBS.

St Joseph's, Tulla, received a bye to the quarter-finals of the 15-team competition.

Tralee CBS captain Sean Quilter celebrates with teammates after winning the Corn Uí Mhuirí final against St Brendan's College, Killarney, last February. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Corn Uí Mhuirí champions Tralee CBS are among two Kerry schools receiving a bye to the quarter-finals of that competition next term. Rathmore's Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, semi-finalists in 2020, will join them in the last-eight.

St Brendan's College, Killarney, runners-up in the last two years, are away to Intermediate School, Killorglin, in round 1. The Sem beat their Tralee rivals in the U16-and-a-half Frewen Cup last February.

St Francis' College, Rochestown, who completed the final-four last year, will visit Tralee's Mercy Mounthawk.

There's an all-Cork clash between Coláiste Chríost Rí and Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, while Bandon's Hamilton High School were handed a tough challenge away to Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, six-time winners since 2012.

The sole Clare and Tipperary representatives, St Flannan's and High School Clonmel, drew West Cork opposition in De La Salle, Macroom, and Clonakilty CC respectively.

Harty Cup round 1 (first team named has home advantage): Cashel CS v St Flannan's; St Francis' College v Our Lady's, Templemore; Causeway Comp v DLS Waterford; Ardscoil Rís v St Colman's, Fermoy; Blackwater CS v Thurles CBS; Nenagh CBS v Midleton CBS; Ghaelcholáiste Mhuire AG v CBC; Tulla bye.

Corn Uí Mhuirí round 1: Mercy Mounthawk v St Francis' College; PS Chorcha Dhuibhne v Hamilton HS; DLS Macroom v St Flannan's; Coláiste Chríost Rí v Coláiste Choilm; IS Killorglin v St Brendan's; High School Clonmel v Clonakilty CC; SP Rathmore bye; Tralee CBS bye.