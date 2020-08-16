Early Nemo Rangers goal rush holds off Kanturk rally

Cork PIFC: Nemo Rangers 4-8 Kanturk 0-17

Nemo Rangers set the tone for this Bon Secours Cork PIFC second-round victory by scoring three goals in a devastating opening 20 minutes at Glantane.

They went on to build an 11-point lead, leaving a bewildered Kanturk with so much to do.

By half time the gap was down to six but when Nemo landed a fourth goal straight from the restart the margin grew to 11 once more as the Duhallow club struggled to get into their stride.

Even though they were left with a mountain to climb, Kanturk staged a dramatic and heroic comeback to cut the deficit to two points as the clock ran into the red.

They had two goal chances go a-begging in the hectic closing minutes, as Nemo hung on for dear life.

But Nemo are Nemo, and they did what they do best and were able to see this one out. They were relieved, nonetheless, when Ronan Dalton knocked over the insurance point at the death.

The result means the city team top Group C with four points, following on from their first-round triumph over Gabriel Rangers.

Kanturk and Macroom are on two points.

Kanturk will regret their terrible start. Missing the injured John McLoughlin, they were at sixes and sevens at the rear and felt the full force of a lively Nemo forward line.

Ciarán Dalton kicked the first goal after a mere four minutes. The second came after another four minutes, this time from Eric Dilloughrey, and the third in the 20th minute from Ronan Dalton.

Nemo were in control, 3-3 to 0-1. Jack Coogan was causing problems too at full-forward.

Shell-shocked Kanturk finally got their act together in the second quarter and came back with a good scoring run of seven points to Nemo’s two — four from Ian Walsh, two from Kyrle Holland, and one from Lorcán McLoughlin, who switched from defence to attack.

They trailed at the break, 0-8 to 3-5.

Adrian Greaney nabbed a fourth goal for Nemo and you felt they would push on.

Kanturk, however, upped the ante and with the aid of a few substitutions, they found another gear, Alan Walsh leading the charge.

By the time the second water break came around they were six adrift but more importantly, the momentum was with them.

Unanswered points from Alan Walsh, Mark Healy (2), and Liam O’Keeffe made it 0-17 to 4-7. Nemo were held scoreless for 25 minutes and they were beginning to feel the heat.

Kanturk needed a goal and Nemo were mightily relieved to see Paul Walsh and Christopher Mullane both denied, Walsh’s blast going left of the post, while Mullane was blocked by a sea of bodies.

Liam O’Keeffe’s point skimmed over the bar.

They couldn’t rest until Ronan Dalton made the game safe in the 62nd minute.

Nemo play Macroom next, while Kanturk are up against Gabriel Rangers.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: R Dalton (1-2, 0-1 free), A Greaney (1-1), C Dalton and E Dilloughrey (1-0 each), J Coogan (0-4), C Kiely (0-1).

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh (0-5, 0-3 frees), M Healy (0-1 free), K Holland and A Walsh (0-3 each), L O’Keeffe (0-2), L McLoughlin (0-1).

NEMO RANGERS: L Towler; C Shalloe, K Fulignati, R McCarthy; L Horgan, C O’Shea, A Browne; J Lyons, S Martin; E Dilloughrey, R Dalton, C Dalton; C Kiely, J Coogan, A Greaney.

Subs: A McGowan for R McCarthy (35 inj), J Allen for E Dilloughrey (45), J O’Donovan for S Martin (62).

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J Browne, D Browne, D O’Connor; L McLoughlin, L Cashman, P Walsh; J Fitzpatrick, M Healy; L O’Keeffe, C Clernon, L O’Neill; I Walsh, B O’Sullivan, K Holland.

Subs: A Walsh for D O’Connor, E O’Connor for B O’Sullivan (both half-time), C Mullane for K Holland, G Keneghan for I Walsh (both 45).

Referee: Patrick O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).