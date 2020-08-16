Donegal SFC: Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly on the brink after beating from Kilcar

Michael Murphy’s Glenswilly will be fighting for their life in the final round of the Donegal SFC next weekend after suffering a heavy beating against Kilcar on Sunday.

Kilcar continued their fine form at home with a 4-24 to 1-10 win.

Goals inside of the first quarter from Mark McHugh and then Patrick McBrearty meant Kilcar wouldn’t miss out in the current sequence of favourites winning and winning big. Conor Doherty added another before half-time and Matthew McClean bundled home a fourth.

Meanwhile, the last two winners of the competition, Naomh Conaill of Glenties and Gaoth Dobhair, both had resounding victories over Termon and St Naul’s respectively to continue their flawless starts.

Naomh Conaill hammered Termon 6-18 to 0-8 on Friday night with five out of their six goals coming from defenders – Anthony Thompson, Ethan O’Donnell, Kevin McGettigan, as well as AJ Gallagher with two – joined Charlie McGuinness on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile in Mountcharles on Saturday, 2018 Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair labored on occasion but still posted a comfortable 4-10 to 0-5 with Eamon Collum netting twice, while Cian Mulligan and Kevin Cassidy were also goalscorers.

St Michael’s made it three from three as well, with their 1-11 to 0-12 win over Ardara closer than they might have thought.

Colm McFadden was the goalscorer.

St Eunan’s of Letterkenny also posted a comfortable victory, in their case it was 3-13 to 0-6 against Killybegs. Richard Thornton’s side lost Conor Morrison to a serious knee injury in the first half but teenager Shane O’Donnell, Niall’s younger brother, scored 1-4. There were further goals from Eoin McGeehin and Padraig McGettigan.

Nathan Gavigan was a goalscorer for Sean MacCumhaill’s in their 1-13 to 1-13 draw at home to Glenfin – a result that means both sides are through to the semi-finals. Bundoran were 2-18 to 1-12 winners against Milford.

At the bottom of the table, three late goals helped Four Masters of Donegal town ease their relegation worries thanks to a 4-10 to 0-14 victory over Dungloe.