Limerick SFC: Newcastle West begin title defence in style

Champions Newcastle West made an impressive start to their Limerick SFC title defence with 12 points to spare over rivals Dromcollogher-Broadford.

Newcastle West had two goals in a three-minute blast in the opening half to set them on their way to a 2-12 to 1-3 round one victory.

Both goals from Eoin Hurley helped them to a 2-5 to 1-2 half time lead.

Brian Aherne had found the net for Dromcollogher-Broadford in the opening half but the double from Hurley set Newcastle West up for victory.

Points from Hurley, Iain Corbett, and Shane Stack sealed the Newcastle West win against a team scoring just one point in the second half.

Adare were champions in 2017 and ‘18 and they also made an impressive start with a 16-point win over fellow dual senior club Na Piarsaigh.

The final score was 3-14 to 1-4, with Piarsaigh failing to score in the second half.

Adare were 2-6 to 1-4 ahead at half time. Both sides had goals inside the opening 10 minutes but crucially Adare were 1-4 to no-score ahead before Na Piarsaigh opened their account with a Kieran Barr goal.

The first Adare goal went to Mark Connolly and before half-time, Shane Costelloe added their second goal for a five-point interval lead.

In the second half, Shane O’Connor had their third goal while among the points were Hugh Bourke, Mark Connolly, and Paul Maher.

In Kilmallock, Galbally held off a late charge from St Kieran's to secure a 2-7 to 0-11 victory.

St Kieran's ended with 13-men - the second sending off deep into injury time.

Galbally laid the foundation for victory with two first-half goals to lead 2-4 to 0-2 at half time.

The opening goal fell to Ciaran Sheehan after 16 minutes to help his side 1-4 to 0-1 clear.

Then, in first-half injury time, Mike Donovan had their second goal from a penalty.

Galbally were to score just three points in the second half but held on for victory against a side relying heavily on frees from John Hayes.

In Hospital, last season’s beaten finalists Oola were 1-15 to 0-11 winners over 2019 intermediate champions Galtee Gaels.

The newcomers raced from the blocks and were four points clear before Oola settled but by half-time, Oola, led by Josh Ryan, edged 0-8 to 0-7 ahead.

An early second-half goal set the east Limerick side on course for victory.