Quickfire goals seal Newmarket recovery against Aghada

Cork Premier IFC: Newmarket 2-11 Aghada 0-10

Goals win games and so it proved after Newmarket netted two inside a minute straight after the second water break to upset Aghada’s aspirations in a keenly fought Bons Secour Co. Premier IFC Group A tussle at Grenagh.

Newmarket’s position looked precarious when they handed the initiative to their opponents, but they showed true grit to recover and overturn a two-point deficit.

Ultimately, it was a fully deserved victory for Newmarket. Over the hour, they played the more effective and cohesive football and enjoyed a greater share of possession.

Prior to the game, Newmarket’s cause wasn’t helped by the loss of three injured players that started in their opening assignment when they defeated Na Piarsaigh.

At stages, the Duhallow side faced a massive challenge and their response was impressive, a quality that thrilled selector David Quinlan.

“We expected a competitive encounter, Aghada are always tough, previously at senior level, there were close championship tussles between the sides with results going either way by narrow margins.

There were experienced and first-choice players missing on this occasion but the guys that came in had a job to perform.

“Falling two points behind, we had to dig deep, Tony Charlie's (O’Keeffe) introduction as a substitute worked a dream, he is playing in his fourth decade, a brilliant assist led to the opening goal and that opened the gate.

"Still, it's one game at a time, Castletownbere will be buoyed by their win and it sets up an intriguing conclusion to the last game in the group stages,” said Quinlan.

Early on, Newmarket had settled to their task, Mikie Browne, Paudie Allen, Bart Daly and T J Brosnan played with calmness and authority in defence, with Conor O’Keeffe and Donal Hannon full of invention in attack to allow their side forge ahead.

At times, Aghada offered nice touches but struggled for scores. Despite enjoying good possession, they lacked the necessary penetrative powers to put a solid Newmarket rearguard under pressure.

However, the initial water break allowed Aghada settle and well-worked points from Kevin O’Hanlon, Tim Harnett and Charlie Terry trimmed the arrears, 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

That momentum carried into the second half, Terry and Michael Russell dominating the centre, the pair stormed forward to put points on the board to alter matters in favour of Aghada, leading 0-10 to 0-8 at the water break.

In dramatic fashion, a rejuvenated Newmarket resumed, Daniel Culloty and Tony O’Keeffe linking up for Hannon to blast home. And straight from the kickout, Newmarket again won possession, Ryan O’Keeffe setting up Barry O’Connor to show a clean pair of heels and apply a smooth finish.

Those strikes proved the match-defining scores and despite losing defender Allen to a second yellow card, Newmarket were in the driving seat with Aghada failing to recover from the crippling blows.

Victory puts Newmarket in a favourable position to progress to the knockout stage ahead of meeting Castletownbere in the concluding game to the preliminary series. Aghada also remain in contention where the outcome of their engagement against Na Piarsaigh will determine their fate.

Scorers for Newmarket: D Hannon (1-3, 2 frees); C O’Keeffe (0-4, 3 frees); B O’Connor (1-1); M Cottrell, R O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghada: D Creedon (0-3 frees), C Terry (0-3), K O’Hanlon (0-2), T Harnett, M Russell, C Fleming 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Browne; B Daly, TJ Brosnan, P Allen;

M Cottrell, C Browne; D O’Keeffe, C O’Keeffe, D Hannon; D Culloty, R O’Keeffe, B O’Connor.

Subs: T O’Keeffe for D O’Keeffe(40), D Cottrell for D Culloty( 53inj), T Murphy for B O’Connor(61).

AGHADA: R Savage; J O’Donoughue, E Leahy, K O’Shea; T Harnett, D Phelan, A Stafford;

M Russell, C Terry; A Berry, P O’Neill, C Fleming; K O’Hanlon, J Looney, D Creedon.

Subs: R Power for J O’Donoughue(35), S Bennett for J Looney(48), J O’Hanlon for D Creedon(50), S Dorney for A Stafford(50)

Referee: C Walsh (Nemo Rangers).