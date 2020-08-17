Kildare's Kevin Feely steps back into lockdown life

Five days a week, Kevin Feely crosses the border between phase four Dublin and phase three Kildare.

Living in his hometown of Athy and working in Tallaght where he runs his own athletic therapy business, the distance between the two has felt a lot over 67km since the additional Covid-19 restrictions were placed on Kildare, Laois, and Offaly.

Of course he is entitled to travel for work, but being stopped by a Garda checkpoint on his way into Athy one day last week brought that home. And the Kildare midfielder has found the major difference between his two worlds is the way people behave.

He said: “It does feel strange especially when you’re working in one of the counties that isn’t in lockdown. You’re chatting to people from Dublin and Wicklow and they’re talking about things they’ve been getting up to and they forget that Kildare is in lockdown. It’s a different world for us the last week.

“The people from Dublin and Wicklow are still on track to getting their lives back to normal whereas we have taken quite a big step backwards. It’s kind of disheartening. The Government possibly didn’t have another option with the way the cases were climbing in Kildare.

“Maybe Laois was a bit hard done by but Kildare’s numbers were bad and have continued that way so that was understandable. You’re better off accepting it and hoping it will be over soon if we all do our part.”

Feely has been kept busy in Tallaght but his work with various teams in Kildare all but ground to a halt when games were suspended from midnight last Friday week.

Not in a good way but he believes he will be busy again when Kildare GAA gets the go-ahead to organise games again.

He said: “If you’re not properly training and expected to go straight into a championship match days after the lockdown has been ended, it’s a recipe for injuries, from a professional point of view.

“Hopefully, you can manage it that you’re still keeping some intensity in your training so that when matches start back up again it’s business as usual. Realistically, it probably won’t be, though.”

As far as his own sport is concerned, it is back to June when Feely and his fellow Athy and Kildare team-mates David Hyland and Niall Kelly were doing non-contact training together, only this time the club’s Geraldine Park is open.

He said: “Things have reverted back to June when we started back non-contact training in groups of no more than 15. You’d be a bit concerned about how they’re going to resume the championship and if they’re going to extend the lockdown. From a momentum point of view, it’s a tricky situation.”

Kildare manager Jack O’Connor liaised with the players prior to club games returning last month.

“Before the club matches started, we had a Zoom meeting just to discuss what the plan was going to be and I think he extended the panel a bit for those to make the breakthrough in the club championship,” he said.

All the same, Feely is uncertain about an inter-county season resuming when Kildare were due to stage their football final at the end of September (it has since been pushed to October 4) before their outstanding Allianz Division 2 games against Cavan on October 16 or 17 and Westmeath the following weekend. The Lilywhites are due to face Carlow or Wexford in a Leinster SFC quarter-final on November 7 or 8.

Feely said: “It’s hard to know what’s going to happen with the inter-county championships when it will be tough for Kildare, Laois, and Offaly to get their club championships finished off in time before inter-county is supposed to start. It changes so much that it’s hard to stay motivated and you don’t really know what your end goal is. It’s all so fragile at the moment.”

Feely would be totally against the Kildare club season being completed after their interest in the county season ends.

“That would feel a little bit wrong at this stage when you have a plan in place for club first and county second,” he said.

Prior to the lockdown, Athy had beaten Castledermot comprehensively in their opening championship group game as well as winning and losing a league game. Feely appreciates how manager Vinnie Walsh has been keeping spirits up the last nine days.

He said: “Our coaches were trying to keep as positive as possible. We’re just trying to stay as tuned in as possible and we have been given sessions to do in our small groups. We’re all working under the impression that once lockdown is over we’ll be straight back into championship mode.

“People are trying to stay as clued in as possible and everything that has been asked of the lads since last Friday week has been done with great enthusiasm.

“The management did a great job of not letting the mood spiral out of control, which could easily happen and luckily it hasn’t.”