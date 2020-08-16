Michael O’Leary inspirational as Abbeydorney shock Lixnaw

Last year’s beaten finalists and 2018 SHC champions Lixnaw made a shock exit from of this year’s senior hurling championship when they were beaten by rank outsiders Abbeydorney at the Austin Stack Park on Sunday on a 1-18 to 0-19 scoreline.

Abbeydorney, who have been the whipping boys of the championship in recent years, were full value for their win, but it was down to an inspirational performance by Kerry senior Michael O’Leary around the middle as he fetched ball after ball over friend and foe.

The sides were tied at 0-11 apiece at half time with PJ Keane converting 0-5 from frees while the O’Leary brothers Michael and Daniel had one each along with Tomás Ó hAiniféin. Lixnaw were in trouble up front with Shane Conway scoring six points (one from play) and Jamie Galvin with three from play but their light corner forwards were getting no chance out of James O’Connor and co.

Three rapid second-half points from John Buckley pushed Lixnaw three clear but points from Michael O’Leary, Jack Sheehan and a PJ Keane free leveled the contest by the water break.

But on resumption Abbeydorney struck for the crucial score when young Jack Sheehan turned Declan McCarthy before firing a bullet from distance past a helpless Martin Stackpoole and despite the best efforts of Shane Conway. Abbeydorney with two late frees from Keane and another Daniel O’Leary point secured a s place in the semi-finals — with Michael O’Leary man of the match.

The John Meyler managed Kilmoyley can thank the O’Connor brothers Paudie and Maurice as they came good in the final quarter to beat St Brendan's Ardfert 0-15 to 0-12 on Saturday evening. Tied at 0-6 apiece at half-time, St Brendan's moved 0-12 to 0-11 clear by the 54th minute thanks to two Kevin Hanafin points (0-5 in total) and a couple of Cian Hussey frees plus a Nathan O’Driscoll point from play.

But with the Collins brothers Daniel and Robert central figures, Maurice O’Connor with three in a personal haul of 0-9, along with a Daniel Collins penalty that he opted to put over the bar, and another fine effort from brother Robert, Kilmoyley held out for a hard-earned three-point win.