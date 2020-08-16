Mitchelstown ease past Adrigole and into knockout stage

Cork IAFC: Mitchelstown 4-12 Adrigole 1-8

A devastating scoring spree in the second quarter propelled Mitchelstown to a comfortable win against Adrigole in this Cork Intermediate 'A' FC game in Carrigadrohid.

Mitchelstown scored 3-4 without reply in the second quarter which effectively sealed the victory. This win secures Mitchelstown’s place in the next round. Adrigole will play Glanworth in their last game seeking a win to advance.

Mitchelstown, with Cork star Cathail O’Mahony in imperious form, produced a brilliant attacking display.

O’Mahony opened the scoring in the opening minute. This was quickly negated by a Kevin Goggin free. Mitchelstown eased into a two-point lead after 11 minutes, following scores from Sean Walsh and Shane Cahill. Aaron Jer O’Sullivan reduced the arrears for Adrigole, but this proved their last score of the half.

Mitchelstown moved through the gears in the second quarter. Two goals from Sean O’Sullivan and a goal from Cathail O’Mahony moved them into a commanding 14 point interval lead, 3-8 to 0-3.

Ryan O’Sullivan opened the scoring for Adrigole in the second half, but the gulf in class was very evident. Cathal O’Mahony immediately netted his second goal which moved Mitchelstown 16 points clear after 33 minutes. Seanie O’Sullivan and Kevin Goggin following a fine individual goal recorded consolation scores for the Beara side.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (2-1), S O’Sullivan (2-0), J Cott (0-3), J Sheehan (0-3 frees), S Cahill (0-2, 1 free), P Magee, S Walsh, D Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Adrigole: K Goggin (1-2, 2 frees), S O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 free), C O’Neill, R O’Sullivan (0-1 each), A Jer O’Sullivan (0-1 free).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; L Finn, F Herlihy, K Roche; C English, S Beston, P Molloy; S Walsh, M Walsh; S O’Sullivan, C O’Mahony, P Magee; J Sheehan, S Cahill, J Cott.

Subs: A O’Brien for C O’Mahony (40), D Flynn for P Magee (44), G Carroll for K Roche (50), D Dineen for M Walsh (51).

ADRIGOLE: W O’Sullivan; D Harrington, C O’Neill, J Goggin; F Carey, S O’Shea, C O’Shea; N O’Sullivan, J Harrington; S O’Sullivan, K O’Sullivan Green, C O’Shea; K Goggin, A Jer O’Sullivan, C Carey.

Subs: D Crowley for J Goggin (24), R O’Sullivan for C Carey (24), K Crowley for C O’Neill (26).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers)