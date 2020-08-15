Gunners make it 36 not out in Waterford quarter-final stroll

Waterford SHC quarter-final

Ballygunner 2-18 Fourmilewater 0-12

PAURIC Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson shot 2-13 between them as Ballygunner enjoyed their third double digit win of 2020 on a rainy Saturday night in Dungarvan. The men in red and black are now 36 games unbeaten in the Déise.

The team seeking seven in a row could afford to rest both of their big hitters before the final whistle. Mahony got 1-9 during his 51 minutes on the field (eight frees) while Hutchinson scored 1-4 from open play before he was replaced three minutes from time.

Aaron Ryan finished the hour with nine points for Fourmile (seven frees) while Sean Walsh also caused bother for the Ballygunner backs. Jamie and Tom Barron were held scoreless.

Mahony and Hutchinson accounted for 2-7 in the opening half as the Gunners held a ten-point advantage at the interval (2-9 to 0-5).

The defending champions led 5-2 at the first water break. Mahony converted four frees before Hutchinson hit their first from play in the fifteenth minute. Aaron Ryan (free) and Shane Ryan were on target for Fourmile who put up a physical challenge to the holders.

On 20 minutes, Hutchinson fended off two Fourmile defenders before he found the far corner of the net from a tight angle. A superb solo goal by the Déise front man.

Mahony added a second major seven minutes later. Younger brother Kevin supplied the pass and Pauric lobbed Fourmile goalkeeper Stephen Ryan.

Darragh O’Sullivan’s side have won their three matches by a combined total of 42 points. They have scored 6-60 and conceded just 0-36 so far.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (1-9, 8fs), D Hutchinson (1-4), T O’Sullivan (0-3), K Mahony, T Foley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Fourmilewater: A Ryan (0-9, 7fs), S Ryan (0-2), S Walsh (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; B O’Keeffe, Philip Mahony, S O’Sullivan; C Sheahan, P Leavy; T O’Sullivan, Pauric Mahony, M Mahony; D Hutchinson, K Mahony, P Hogan.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for M Mahony (49), E Hayden for Kenny (49), C Power for Pauric Mahony (51), JJ Hutchinson for B O’Sullivan (54), D Walsh for D Hutchinson (57).

FOURMILEWATER: S Ryan; D Ryan, T O’Gorman, J McGrath; T Guiry, C Gleeson, J Mulcahy; J Barron, S Walsh; T Cooney, S Ryan, T Barron; A Ryan, C Guiry, D Murphy.

Sub: S Boyce for Murphy (HT).

Referee: N Barry