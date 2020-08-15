Cill Na Martra's impressive win over St Vincents all but secure quarter-final spot

Cill Na Martra 4-14

St Vincents 0-9.

Cill Na Marta have all but sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship as they impressively defeated St Vincents 4-14 to 0-9 in Coachford on Saturday evening.

Goals from Daniel Ó Duinnín, Shane Ó Duinnín, a Micheál Ó Deasúna penalty and a smart finish from Tadhg Ó Corcora helped Cill Na Martra to an impressive 17 point triumph to make it two wins out of two in Group B.

“We were delighted to get the win today,” their manager Caoimhin Ó Súilleabháin told the Irish Examiner after full time.

“We knew coming down here that St Vincents were going to give us everything on the day but we were looking for a performance after the last game.

“We felt we weren’t in full gear for that game but I think we put in a good performance today and we are happy we have two wins on the board.

St Vincents suffered disappointment in their first game back since the restart as they were beaten 1-13 to 1-7 by Knocknagree almost three weeks pervious while Cill Na Martra fared better as they defeated Naomh Aban 0-11 to 1-6 that same afternoon.

The Saints grabbed the first score of the game here through Blake Murphy but they would only score twice more before the break as their opponents grabbed control of proceedings.

After three quick points in reply, Cill grabbed the opening goal of the game when Daniel Ó Duinnín collected Gearoid Ó Goillidhe’s clever pass before slotting it past the keeper.

They ought to have raised a few more green flags than they managed before the break but they were denied by a combination of the woodwork and goalkeeper Paddy O’Shea, although Shane Ó Duinnín did find the net to ensure they led 2-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

Led by Murphy, Vincent’s showed more fight in the second period and they managed to get five of the next eight overs to reduce the deficit.

But after losing Anthony O’Callaghan to the sin bin, Cill Na Martra made the most of the extra space and they claimed a huge win with Micheál O’Deasúna rolling home the penalty from that resulting challenge before Tadhg Ó Corcora dummied past the keeper and fired the ball into the empty net.

“Our forwards just clicked on the day,” added Ó Súilleabháin.

“We always pride ourselves on trying to move the ball quickly and playing the game the right way.

“We got some very good scores, we are happy with the performance but we are not naive to think that there aren’t tougher tasks ahead for us in the competition.

“We have three weeks off now so we will regroup and we will go again.”

Scorers for Cill Na Martra: S Ó Duinnín 1-3, M Ó Deasúna 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), D Ó hUrdail 0-4 (0-1 free), D Ó Duinnín 1-1, T Ó Corcora 1-0, C Ó Duinnín 0-2, D Ó Conaill 0-1.

St Vincents: B Murphy 0-6 (0-3 frees), A Harte, D O’Regan and K Lynch 0-1 each.

CILL NA MARTRA: A O Conaill; D Mac Lochlainn, G O Mocháin, E Ó Loingsigh; T Ó Corcora, N Ó Laoire, D Ó Conaill; G Ó Goillidhe, S Ó Foirréidh; C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Deasúna, C Ó Meachair; D Ó hUrdail, D Ó Duinnín, S Ó Duinnín.

Subs: NONE.

ST VINCENTS: P O’Shea, A O’Callaghan, D Fenton, D O’Regan; K Caulfield, D McCarthy, S Duggan; W Long, A O’Callaghan; A Harte, D Duggan, P O’Sullivan; K Lynch, J.P Murphy, B Murphy.

Subs: K Sorensen for W Long (ht).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).