Passage prevail in Eastern battle with Roanmore

Passage 1-14

Roanmore 0-13

Michael Walsh jumped for joy at the final whistle as Passage surpassed expectations and made the last four of the Waterford SHC.

The former Kilkenny goalkeeper praised the attitude of his young side as they pulled clear of Roanmore with the last four points.

“When we started out, before lockdown, we didn’t know what the story was this year. A lot of lads were away and we didn’t know who we really had. A lot of young lads came on board, we worked really hard and a spirit was created.

"Then some of the lads returned from their travels and they got involved. Wins like this create a great spirit in a team and in a parish. To get to a semi final for us this year is massive. I’m not sure at the start of the year if anyone saw this coming.”

Owen Connors, man of the match in the 2013 final, drove over an inspirational late score from his own 65.

“He was one of the lads that was away with work. He didn’t know what to do. I just said to him ‘if you’re ready to come back to us, we’d be delighted to have you.’ When the lockdown was over, he probably realised that it’s great to have a little something in our lives. He’s a huge leader.”

For Roanmore, this was a fifth quarter final defeat in six seasons. Billy Nolan banged over eight points from placed balls while Gavin O’Brien got two from play.

A fireball from full forward Liam Flynn on 25 minutes put Passage 1-7 to 0-8 in front at half time.

The sides were level seven times but Michael Walsh’s men struck the last four points of a hard fought contest.

Two Killian Fitzgerald frees and one apiece by Connors and Darragh Lynch sent them into the semis for the sixth time in eleven years.

S corers for Passage: M Cummins 0-5 (5fs), K Fitzgerald 0-4 (2fs), L Flynn 1-0, O Connors 0-2 (1f), Callum O’Neill, D Lynch, P Flynn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roanmore: B Nolan 0-8 (7fs, 1 65), G O’Brien 0-2, S Mackey, P O’Sullivan, E Power 0-1 each.

Passage: E Lynch; Callum O’Neill, N Connors, D Jones; A Roche, D Lynch, Ciaran O’Neill; O Connors, E Reilly; P Flynn, K Fitzgerald, G Cullinane; S Lynch, L Flynn, M Cummins.

Subs: J Roche for Jones (43), J Whitty for Cummins (50), J Burke for Reilly (59).

Roanmore: J Chester; C Ryan, F McGrath, C Dempsey; S Burke, R Furlong, D Hayes; E Madigan, G O’Brien; E Power, B Nolan, P O’Sullivan; E O’Toole, S Mackey, C Wadding.

Subs: D Reidy for Hayes (19), L Hearne for Reidy (36), S Nolan for O’Toole (46).

Referee: M O’Brien