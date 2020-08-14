Kerry SHC: Ballyduff assert superiority over Ballyheigue in second half

Ballyduff will be hoping to have Mikey Boyle back in action for the semi-finals after missing out with a broken bone in his hand
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 22:06 PM
Murt Murphy

Kerry SHC quarter-final: Ballyduff 1-20 Ballyheigue 0-15

The first of this year’s Kerry Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals ended in a predictable win for short-priced favourites Ballyduff, but they had to wait until the second half to assert their superiority, after a competitive opening half at the Austin Stack Park.

The free taking of Nathan Guerin and some excellent points from play by Kerry senior Michael Leane helped youthful Ballyheigue stay in touch, as a brace of points from Kevin Goulding and Kevin O’Connor along with 0-4 by chief marksman Padraig Boyle, saw Ballyduff retire 0-10 to 0-9 in front.

But 1-2 from young Dylan Moriarty in the third quarter and with Padraig Boyle adding 0-8 from frees and play, Ballyduff coasted to an eight-point win with Nathan Guerin's four frees, and Michael Leane with two more from play, being Ballyheigue’s only response. 

Ballyduff are now through to the semis and will be hoping to have Mikey Boyle back in action after missing out with a broken bone in his hand.

Scorers: Ballyduff: P Boyle (0-12, 0-6 frees), D Moriarty (1-3), K O’Connor and K Goulding (0-2 each), E Ross (0-1).

Ballyheigue: N Guerin (0-8, 7 frees), M Leane (0-5), C Casey and C Walsh (0-1 each).

BALLYDUFF: P J O’Gorman; J P O’Carroll, P Costelloe, T Slattery; D Goulding, D Slattery, P O’Grady; K O’Connor, A O’Carroll; P O’Carroll, E Ross, J O’Sullivan; D Moriarty, P Boyle, K Goulding.

Subs: P Walsh for K O’Connor (50), D O’Connor for A O’Carroll (53), D Goulding for P O’Carroll (53), K O’Connor for J P O’Carroll (59), L Boyle for E Ross (61) BALLYHEIGHUE: C Slattery; R Hussey, J Casey, G Slattery; C O’Mahony, M O’Halloran, D Walsh; C Casey, P Lucid; C O’Sullivan, M Leane, C Walsh; N Guerin, T Casey, R Duggan.

Subs: B Walsh for T Casey (h/t), B Sheehan for C O’Sullivan (60).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick)

