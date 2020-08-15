Watch live: Mallow face must-win clash with Éire Óg

Examiner Sport’s cameras and commentators return to Mourneabbey today as we switch codes for a pivotal football clash.

After their opening-round loss to Kiskeam, Mallow are in the last chance saloon if their want to retain an interest in the Cork Senior A Football Championship – and they couldn’t have got a tougher ask than Saturday night’s tie against one of the championship favourites, Harry Reilly’s Éire Óg.

The Ovens side, with Paudie Kissane also in their backroom team, are sprinkled with stellar names and beat Bantry Blues first time out – with Ciaran Sheehan and especially Daniel Goulding proving pivotal. They have the momentum after round 1 but Mallow come into neighbouring Mourneabbey with a sense of desperation. Sometimes that can be no bad thing.

Des Curran and All-Ireland-winning Cork manager Conor Counihan will provide commentary from 7.25pm ahead of the 7.30pm throw-in.

You can read Eoghan Cormican's interview with Mallow manager Keith Moynihan here.

Here's our preview of the game:

Group B: Mallow v Éire Óg, Mourneabbey (M Collins), 7.30pm

Mallow were without the injured Cian O’Riordan and James Loughrey when falling to Kiskeam and it is unknown if the pair will feature here. Éire Óg are one of the dark horses for this new Senior A championship and if past and present Cork seniors Daniel Goulding and Colm O’Callaghan can replicate their fine form from the win over Bantry, they should make it win number two.

Verdict: Éire Óg

