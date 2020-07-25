Kiskeam kick on to overhaul Mallow

Cork SAFC Group B1: Kiskeam 2-11 Mallow 1-11

A powerful second-half display enabled Kiskeam to get the better of Mallow in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC Group B1 game at Kanturk on Saturday, and maintain the upper hand as they also recorded a first-round victory over the same opponents last year.

The Duhallow side trailed by three points at the interval but they never let up. Their work-rate and intensity to be commended in, at times, very difficult conditions.

They posted 1-6 without reply in the 20 minutes after the break to go six points clear, and while Mallow kicked the final three points, Kiskeam held out for the win carved out following a fantastic team performance.

Kiskeam forged 1-5 to 0-6 ahead after 20 minutes – the goal arriving on nine minutes from Tom O’Sullivan. Alongside him, Sean O’Sullivan was another to shine, the full-forward chipping in with a pair of first-half points.

Mallow, who were without the injured Cian O’Riordan and James Loughrey, found the net through Eoin Kelleher five minutes from the break and also had some fine points from Kevin Sheehan to leave them 1-8 to 1-5 to the good.

Kiskeam dictated the second half. Gene Casey started the fightback with a well-worked goal five minutes after the restart. The O’Sullivans and sub Thomas Casey – one of four brothers to feature – kicked outstanding points as Mallow full-back Trevor McEvoy spent a spell in the sin bin.

Before Ryan Harkin registered Mallow’s first score of the second half in the 49th minute, Kiskeam had pulled away, 2-11 to 1-8.

Scorers for Kiskeam: T O’Sullivan (1-3, 0-1 free), S O’Sullivan (0-4), G Casey (1-0), T Casey (0-2, 0-1 free), A Carroll and M Herlihy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: E Kelleher (1-1), K Sheehan (0-4, 0-1 free), R Harkin (0-2), K O’Sullivan, M Taylor, S McDonnell and E Stanton (0-1 each).

Kiskeam: A Casey; J O’Connor, D Linehan, Mike Casey; S Meehan, AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy, A Carroll; Maurice Casey, G Casey, M Herlihy; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: T Casey for D Scannell (38), E O’Leary for Maurice Casey (63).

Mallow: K Doyle; O Carroll, T McEvoy, A Cashman; S Merritt, M Taylor, D Breen; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, R Harkin, M O’Rourke; E Kelleher, K Sheehan, S McDonnell.

Subs: M Quirke for O Carroll (bs 4-6), J Dillon for M O’Rourke (15 inj), T McEvoy (sin bin 41), P Hennessy for D Moynihan (45), P Herlihy for S McDonnell (52).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).