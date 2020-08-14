Cork GAA previews: Carbery Rangers hit by John Hayes injury for derby clash

SATURDAY

A lower calf injury means John Hayes will play no part for Carbery Rangers in this must-win West Cork clash. Hayes did not start their defeat to Castlehaven, but certainly added to their attacking threat when introduced in the final quarter. He will be missed here. It remains to be seen if they will also be without Cork senior John O’Rourke who did not play against the Haven because of a hamstring injury. Ilen Rovers also lost their opening game. They have injury concerns in Dan MacEoin, Paddy Minihane, Jack Collins, and Dermot Hegarty.

Verdict: Carbery Rangers

Group C: Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Murnane), 7.30pm

Bishopstown, who lost their opening game, need a win here to keep alive their bid for a knockout berth. It has been a difficult few weeks for the club as their opening round defeat in the football championship was followed by back-to-back losses in the hurling championship despite holding almost double-digit leads in the latter two games. Injury meant Kevin Fulignati, Alan O’Donovan, and Mark Cronin missed Nemo’s victorious opener and it remains to be seen if they will feature here.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

SAFC Group A: O’Donovan Rossa v Ballingeary, Ballinacarriga (T Hayes), 3pm

O’Donovan Rossa looked very sharp when dishing out a 26-point hammering to St Nick’s. Kevin Davis, David Shannon, and the returning Donal Óg Hodnett were to the fore in that big win and they will certainly keep the opposition defence on their toes Saturday afternoon. Ballingeary lost their opener to St Michael’s. They cannot afford a second defeat.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa

Group B: Kiskeam v Bantry Blues, Clondrohid (R Whelan), 3pm

Tom and Sean O’Sullivan are the two forwards who will lead Kiskeam’s charge for a second victory. Cork senior Ruairi Deane - who had been struggling with an injury ahead of their opener - was introduced as a sub during the defeat to Éire Óg and they’ll certainly need him on from the start on Saturday if they are to revive their campaign.

Verdict: Kiskeam

Group B: Mallow v Éire Óg, Mourneabbey (M Collins), 7.30pm (live on irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa)

Mallow were without the injured Cian O’Riordan and James Loughrey when falling to Kiskeam and it is unknown if the pair will feature here. Éire Óg are one of the dark horses for this new Senior A championship and if past and present Cork seniors Daniel Goulding and Colm O’Callaghan can replicate their fine form from the win over Bantry, they should make it win number two.

Verdict: Éire Óg

PIFC Group B: Cill na Martra v St Vincent’s (B Coniry), Coachford, 5pm

St Vincent’s were a lot closer to Knocknagree than the 1-13 to 1-7 final scoreline suggests. They’ll take heart from how they pushed John Fintan Daly’s side all the way to the wire. Discipline is key for Vincent’s as Micheál Ó Deasúna was deadly accurate from the placed-ball when Cill na Martra opened with a win three weeks ago.

Verdict: Cill na Martra.

Group B: Naomh Abán v Knocknagree (P O’Leary), Banteer, 5pm

Naomh Abán managed only 1-6 when coming off second best against Cill na Martra and they won’t need telling that they’ll have to drastically improve on that tally if Knocknagree are to be stopped. There’s a real balanced feel to the Knocknagree attack which includes Eoghan McSweeney, Fintan O’Connor, John F Daly and Denis O’Connor.

Verdict: Knocknagree

IAFC Group A: Millstreet v Ballinora, Macroom (E Sheehy), 7pm

Both sides recorded wins first time out and so whoever can add two more points here will be assured of a knockout place. Ballinora will have to curtail Neil Flahive if they are to come out on top, the Millstreet forward kicking 1-9 against the Barr’s three weeks ago.

Verdict: Millstreet

Group B: Dromtarriffe v Ballydesmond, Boherbue (C Maher), 7pm

An intriguing Duhallow derby in store. Ballydesmond failed to take anything from their opening game so their need is greater here. Evan Murphy and 2019 Cork U20 hurler Conor O’Callaghan are the dangermen in the Dromtarriffe attack and will require watching.

Verdict: Dromtarriffe

Group B: Rockchapel v Kinsale, Donoughmore (C Ó Murchu), 7pm

Kinsale enter this fixture buoyed by their six-point triumph over Ballydesmond first time out. Rockchapel had victory snatched from them as Dromtarriffe grabbed a late equaliser. Jack Curtin and Seamus Hickey can lead them to a first win here.

Verdict: Rockchapel

Group C: Mitchelstown v Adrigole, Carrigadrohid (J Regan), 7pm

Both sides come into this game with a win under their belt. Cork senior Cathail O’Mahony kicked 1-8 for Mitchelstown last time out and he will be a key priority of the Adrigole defence.

Verdict: Mitchelstown

SUNDAY

The 2018 champions St Finbarr’s produced a strong second-half to overcome Ballincollig, with Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock and Cillian Myers Murray leading the way. Victory would send them through while Carrigaline need to get something to stay in contention. Jack McCarthy is capable of an attacking impact for Carrig, while Kevin Kavanagh and David Griffin will be tasked with trying to stop Maguire and Colm Keane in midfield.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Group A: Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Enniskeane (J Ryan), 2pm

Ballincollig showed some promise against the Barrs before fading, with Darren Murphy, Cian Dorgan and Liam Jennings their brightest lights. They will need a greater return on the scoring front if they are to kick-start their campaign, though. Dara Ó Sé kicked eight points as Clon beat Carrigaline but they lost Martin Scally to injury in that match and he would be a big loss. Seán White and Thomas Clancy provide leadership for them.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Group B: Castlehaven v Newcestown, Skibbereen (C Lane), 2pm (live on irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa)

Both sides won their openers, with Castlehaven benefiting from the attacking nous of Mark Collins, Brian Hurley and Michael Hurley in seeing off Carbery Rangers. Newcestown stormed past Ilen Rovers by 16 points, with Cárthach Keane, David Buckley, Colm Dinneen and Seán O’Donovan all impressing, but they have had hurling games against Killeagh and Kanturk since then and fatigue could be a factor.

Verdict: Castlehaven

Group C: Valley Rovers v Douglas, Ovens (J Bermingham), 4pm

Valleys gave Nemo Rangers a strong challenge before succumbing in their first outing, while Douglas overcame Bishopstown. A lot will go through Fiachra Lynch, Jack Walsh and Kevin Canty if Valleys are to put themselves in the mix for a knockout place while Douglas, even without Eoin and Alan Cadogan, have a lot of quality in their side. Conor Russell, Daragh Kelly and Niall and Brian Hartnett will lead their challenge.

Verdict: Douglas

SAFC Group A: St Nicholas v St Michael’s, Mayfield (J Murphy), 2pm

St Nick’s endured a tough start as they lost to O’Donovan Rossa by 4-22 to 1-5, with David Brosnan and Liam Coughlan providing the bulk of their scores. St Michael’s were 11-point winners against Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, scoring 3-15 from play as Eoghan Buckley, Adam Hennessy and Andy O’Connell were to the fore.

Verdict: St Michael’s

Group C: Fermoy v Clyda Rovers, Killavullen (J Regan), 2pm

Fermoy go into this Avondhu derby on the back of a fine win against Dohenys, all the more impressive given that they were missing a host of players including Cork star Tomás Clancy. Martin Brennan, Ruairí O’Hagan, Pádraig de Róiste and Brian O’Sullivan give them scoring power and it may be too much for Clyda, who were well beaten by Bandon. They will need big performances from Conor Corbett, Conor Flanagan and Paul Cronin.

Verdict: Fermoy

Group C: Bandon v Dohenys, Ahiohill (A O’Connor), 4pm

Mark Sugrue was in superb form as Bandon beat Clyda Rovers, scoring 0-7, ably assisted by Mark O’Regan and Ronan Crowley. If Dohenys, beaten by Fermoy, are to reinstall themselves in the battle for qualification, many of their scores are likely to come from Mark Buckley and Fionn Herlihy while Eoin Lavers is influential at centre-back.

Verdict: Bandon

Premier IFC Group A: Newmarket v Aghada, Grenagh (C Walsh), 3pm

Both sides won their openers, so the winners will almost certainly advance to the knockout stage. Newmarket, managed by former Cork star Deirdre O’Reilly, had good displays from Conor O’Keeffe and Donal Hannon as they saw off Na Piarasigh. Aghada still have the experience of Pearse O’Neill to call on while Cian Fleming, Danny Creedon and Kevin O’Hanlon were among the scores as they saw off Castletownbere.

Verdict: Newmarket

Group A: Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere, Inchigeela (C Ó Mocháin), 3pm

A chance for either side to get back on track after opening defeats. Na Piarsaigh will look to Alan Keating, Shane Forde and Keith Buckley while Castletownbere’s challenge will be fronted by Gary Murphy, Dean Hegarty and Andrew O’Sullivan.

Verdict: Castletownbere

Group C: Kanturk v Nemo Rangers, Glantane (P O’Driscoll), 7pm

Another clash of first-round winners. Kanturk have had hurling since then, with Aidan Walsh featuring after missing their win over Macroom due to injury. Ian Walsh, Lorcan O’Neill and Liam O’Keeffe all shone in that victory. Colm Kiely and Ronan Dalton impressed up front as Nemo saw off Gabriel Rangers and wing-back Luke Horgan got two goals, though they could lose some of their stars to senior duty.

Verdict: Kanturk

IAFC Group A: St Finbarr’s v Glenville, Carraig na bhFear (A Hyland), 7pm

A clash of two beaten sides, with Adrian Murphy and Fionnán O’Shea the Barrs’ best as they lost to Millstreet. Seán Desmond and Adam Murphy weighed in on the scoring front as Glenville lost narrowly to Ballinora.

Verdict: Glenville

Group C: Glanworth v Mayfield, Blarney (M Walsh), 7pm

Glanworth lost to Mitchelstown while Mayfield went down against Adrigole, meaning this is make-or-break. Mikie Sheehan scored three points for Glanworth after coming on as a sub and Stephen Condon did well, too. Dan Lucey and Nicky Kelly are important attacking outlets for the city side.

Verdict: Glanworth

Group D: Aghabullogue v Kilshannig, Glenville (T O’Donovan), 2pm

David Thompson and Ian Barry-Murphy played key roles in seeing Aghabullogue past Kildorrery and they will face another battle against last year’s junior champions, who saw off Glanmire with ease. Kilshannig will need big performances from Killian and Éanna O’Hanlon while Darragh O’Sullivan can also make his presence felt.

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Group D: Kildorrery v Glanmire, Rathcormac (C Egan), 3pm

Since losing to Aghabullogue, Kildorrery have done well in hurling and will look to harness that momentum. Peter O’Brien, Tom Monaghan and David Kelly give them good options. If Glanmire are to prevail, it’s likely to be as a result of the input of Daniel Molden, James Murphy and Shane O’Driscoll.

Verdict: Kildorrery