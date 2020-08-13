NYPD Gaelic football team making history in championship action

Having made their championship debut last week, New York Police Department (NYPD) GAA club are preparing for their third junior B FC game on Friday evening.

NYPD have regularly faced the likes of the Fire Department New York, Rockland and Boston Police Department in charity games as well as taking on visiting county Garda teams, but this year the decision was made to enter the county championship.

Pictured here prior to their second round game against Rangers last Monday, the policemen created history when they lined out in championship fare for the first time against Shannon Gaels last Monday week. While both games ended in defeat, there is an expectation that the team will go from strength to strength as they face the Celtics followed by St Barnabas and Sligo in the seven-team competition.

The NYPD Gaelic football club was established in 1970 and featured several accomplished police officers such as the late Dublin-born John Timoney who was police commissioner in Philadelphia as the chief of police in Miami.

The club’s first game in Ireland took place in 2002 when they lost to the Dublin Garda, but they drew with the Donegal equivalents and came back the following year before Donegal visited New York in 2004 when the home team prevailed.

In 2005, NYPD travelled to Ireland for the international police tournament where they beat the Police Service Northern Ireland and finished runners-up to Dublin. However, they beat Dublin in the event two years later in Dublin.

The number 23 jersey for NYPD is retired as a mark of respect to the city’s 23 police officers who died on September 11, 2001.

NYPD chief Dermot Shea is the son of Irish emigrants, his father from Crettyard in Co Laois and his mother a Tubbercurry woman. In a newspaper interview earlier this year, the Queens man spoke of being regularly brought to Gaelic Park by his father.