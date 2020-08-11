Libby Coppinger brace inspires West Cork to victory

West Cork 2-15

Éire Óg 0-9

Cork Ladies SFC

A brace of goals from Libby Coppinger helped West Cork secure their semi-final berth in the senior ladies football championship following this impressive win against Éire Óg in Kealkil.

West Cork now proceed to the semi-final stages, where they will be seeded. Éire Óg play St Val’s in the quarter-final stages.

The sides exchanged four points inside the opening seven minutes with Aine Terry O’Sullivan and Emma Cleary swapping scores. West Cork moved three points clear in the 11th minute after Cork senior star Coppinger netted following good play by Áine Terry O’Sullilvan.

West Cork finished the opening half strongly and led by six points at the interval, 1-7 to 0-4.

West Cork continued to impress in the second half. They effectively sealed their win when Coppinger netted her second goal in the 42nd minute after good play by Áine Terry O'Sullivan.

Scorers for West Cork: L Coppinger 2-0, A T O’Sullivan (0-5, 4 frees), F Keating (0-3), R Murphy (0-2), M Duggan, D Kiely, L Harte, C O’Shea, E Murphy (0-1 each), Scorers for Éire Óg : E Cleary (0-9, 6 frees).

West Cork: M O’Brien (Clonakilty); S Courtney (Castlehaven); S Hayes (Rosscarbery), C O’Sullivan (Beara); E Spillane (Bantry), C O’Shea (Beara), M Duggan (Dohenys); E Murphy (Bantry), Eimear Kiely (Valley Rovers); Áine Terry O’Sullivan (Beara), R Murphy (Bantry), L Harte (O’Donovan Rossa); F Keating (Courcey Rovers), L Coppinger (St Colum’s), Daire Kiely (Valley Rovers).

Subs: M O’Donovan (Clonakilty) for C O’Sullivan (35), M Barrett (Clonakilty) for E Kiely (45). L Barr (Bandon) for L Harte (53), L Coakley (Bantry Blues) for S Courtney (58), M Coppinger (St Colum’s) for C O’Shea (59).

Éire Óg: L Crowley; A Hickey, Aisling O’Connell, A Nic Abhaird; A Hickey, B Feeney, S McGoldrick; I Sheehan, C O’Connor; S Cronin, L Cleary, O Cahalane; R Murphy, E Cleary, G Collins.

Subs: R Sheehan for A Hickey (30), E Crowley for R Murphy (30).

Referee: Kieran Creed (Naomh Aban).