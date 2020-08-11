Water breaks have made GAA referees' lives easier - Donal Smyth

The GAA’s referees chief Donal Smyth says the introduction of water breaks has been a success from an officiating point of view.

Covid-19 match regulations state that to avoid players sharing water bottles, a stoppage of no more than one minute midway through each half is permitted for players to take on fluids at the sideline.

The need for maor uisces has thus been removed and the role has been discontinued for the foreseeable future, which national match officials manager Smyth believes is a positive.

“It has been a plus for us because it has taken away the maor uisces from the field. We don’t have that conflict of people running onto the field at nearly every stoppage. There is a limit of the people who can be in a pitch enclosure and that has helped refereeing too.

What we don’t want the water breaks turning into is coaching sessions. One minute is one minute and when that’s over we’re ready to go again and that’s it. We have to be strict on that because if the stoppage drifts to two or three minutes then we will be getting ourselves into trouble.”

Smyth senses the relationship between match officials and players has improved since the resumption of action. “Clubs and players have been taking responsibility during this time. I know from refereeing that the same aggression to referees is not there. They all understand. I have found there is a more collegiate atmosphere at the moment.”

He admits that updating club referees on their Covid-related duties and the new football rules involved plenty of work.

“We have put a lot of effort into getting to the club referee directly. We put stuff online for them so that can check and brief themselves on the Covid guidelines and restrictions, the new rules in Gaelic football and then hurling. If they have any questions those come straight back into us and we answer them.

“I have been delighted with how club football referees have taken to the new rules. It’s been great and of course, not everybody is going to have it right straight away but the reports have in large been positive.”

Smyth says the GAA has been using Microsoft Sway, a digital storytelling app, to explain the new football rules to club referees.

“They can download the Sway document to their phone and check on it before they go out in a game and look at what they’re not sure of. We had a couple of clips from the National League games this year where fellas could see where the rules were being implemented apart from the new kick-out. But we had footage of passes going back to the goalkeepers straight after the kick-outs, which are not permitted now, so it was good to be able to do that.”

Despite the intense schedules facing referees at the moment, the number of injuries hasn’t been anything out of the ordinary.

“Fellas are minding themselves as much as they can and as regards Covid they’re like the player - if they’re not feeling well, they pull out of the game and you do it as early as possible so that a replacement can be found. You don’t take a chance. It’s a bit difficult for referees togging out in cars no more than players but what can we do? We have to deal with these things until we can get back into the dressing rooms. Fellas have been very mindful and taking responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Waterford GAA treasurer John Jackson has become the latest county official to criticise the lack of financial support from Croke Park as the Déise brace themselves for at least a €400,000 shortfall this year.

After Mayo secretary Dermot Butler hit out at GAA HQ last week, Jackson told WLR’s Lár na Páirce: “I’m very disappointed that financial support from Croke Park has been unforthcoming. This started back in March and I feel that county boards throughout the country, with one or two exceptions, should have got funding from Croke Park to tide them over and keep them ticking over. I would be disappointed that funding hasn’t been made available from Croke Park sooner.”

Funding Waterford’s inter-county teams will be a mammoth task, Jackson admitted: “We would estimate that we will be down €400,000 at the end of 2020 as things now stand. On September 14, we’re going to have five county teams going back into training: the two U17 teams, the U20 hurlers along with the senior hurlers and senior footballers. They’re going to be training until at least November 1, depending on their progress. You’re talking about teams maybe preparing up until December 1. So, from September 14 until December 1 for team costs, it is going to be colossal.”