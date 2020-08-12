Finance the only thing standing in the way of All-Ireland Championship

Right now, finance and appetite appear to be the only thing standing in the way of the inter-county championships taking place.

Not Covid-19 per se, strangely enough. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have paved the way for inter-county games to take place in lockdown. Were Offaly to face Carlow next weekend in the first round of the Leinster SFC or Laois’ hurlers to take on Dublin in the province’s SHC quarter-final, they could go ahead providing they were played behind closed doors.

That is the stipulation set out for counties that have subjected to heavier coronavirus restrictions - “inter-county training (max 15 people) and fixtures may continue behind closed doors”.

The GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group have stridently aligned their advice with the protocols and restrictions set out by NPHET so they are unlikely to deviate and say inter-county teams can’t face another.

On the other hand, the GAA’s leadership have said there is little or no appetite for games with no crowds. And yet we are four weekends into a club championship schedule where there have been virtually nobody at games and the staging of the games has been a verified success.

And didn’t GAA president John Horan last Friday stress “what’s important is that we have the games back and we keep them back”?

So while Connacht secretary John Prenty this week told The Mayo News that it’s 50-50 at best that the provincial and All-Ireland competitions take place from October, it wouldn’t appear to be down to anything other than affordability. With little in the way of income, the price of fielding teams already appears to be putting off the chairman of counties such as Laois, Leitrim and Westmeath.

It won’t be October until the GAA learn how much of the €40 million being split between then, the FAI and IRFU they are will receive. Perhaps assurances can be given by Croke Park to those counties who have the deepest concerns about being able to enter sides into the championships although in that regard Mayo secretary Dermot Butler last week bemoaned the virtual silence from higher GAA officials.

By enforcing the September 14 training start date, central GAA authorities have attempted to level the playing field so to speak by cutting the costs of preparing teams. But it’s actual money that will be most appreciated by counties.

It’s known that the Government are particularly keen for the Championship to take place but the state aid via Sport Ireland won’t be received until October at the earliest, which is too late when counties can return to training from the middle of next month.

So if they don’t have the money, where can they get it? Croke Park? As centrally-employed staff have had to take massive cuts to their salaries even while the organisation subscribes to the Government’s wage subsidy scheme, that will be difficult. At the same time, inter-county games unlock media and sponsorship money and this year the GAA may have to speculate to accumulate.

Given that 80% of the GAA’s central revenue goes back out to clubs and counties, not a whole lot is retained by Croke Park.

Last year, there was €18.823 million in cash and cash equivalents although that had dropped from over €25m in 2018 and a large portion of that figure is likely to have been devoured given the upheaval of this year.

However, the good financial governance at Central Council level is replicated in the provinces. At the end of the last financial year, Munster GAA had close to €1m in the bank and €6.158m with Croke Park in a deposit scheme. Leinster’s cash and cash equivalents last year came to €6.319m, Ulster’s was €5.877m, while Connacht had €2.639m in cash on hand or in the bank.

The worth of media coverage is significant particularly to Munster who reaped €447,133 and Leinster who collected €460,000 in 2019. Connacht specified they received €218,500 in TV rights money last year. The provinces can also receive as much as €250,000 from Central Council in the form of championship sponsorship money from the various associate and main backers of competitions.

None of those figures will be replicated this year but there is a dividend for the GAA attached to investing in badly-stuck counties to make the starting line.