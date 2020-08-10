Na Gaeil to take on An Ghaeltacht in Kerry Intermediate club quarter-final

The draws for the various Kerry club championship quarter-finals and relegation play-offs took place this evening and in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Championship, two of the fancied sides, Na Gaeil and An Ghaeltacht, will clash.

This is the tie of the quarter-finals as Na Gaeil, powered by their Kerry senior midfield pairing of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor along with former minor keeper Devon Burns, will have to curb the threat of the in-form Éanna Ó Conchúir and Kerry seniors Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Tomás Ó Sé.

Spa will play former senior All-Ireland Club champions Laune Rangers while Castleisland Desmonds will face Dromid Pearses at home.

Two recent All-Ireland Junior Club winners Glenbeigh/ Glencar with Darran O’Sullivan still playing well are involved in a Mid Kerry derby clash with Beaufort.

In the Junior Premier the glamour game will see Ballymacelligott meet Gneeveguilla while the David Clifford-led Fossa face a tough test against South Kerry side Skellig Rangers.

Finuge and Ballydonoghue meet in a North Kerry derby while Brosna with face the Marc Ó Sé-managed Listry.

Kerry intermediate club championship quarter-final draw: Laune Rangers v Spa, Castleisland Desmond’s v Dromid Pearses, Glenbeigh/Glencar v Beaufort, An Ghaeltacht v Na Gaeil.

Kerry intermediate club championship relegation play-off draws: Ardfert v St Mary’s, Currow v Waterville.

Kerry junior premier club championship quarter-final draw: Ballymacelligott v Gneeveguilla, Finuge v Ballydonoghue, Brosna v Listry, Fossa v Skellig Rangers.

Kerry junior premier club championship relegation play-offs: Firies v Listowel Emmets, St Michaels Foilmore v Ballyduff

Kerry junior club championship quarter-final draw: Annascaul v Duagh, Cordal or Scartaglen v Castlegregory, Knocknagoshel v Beale, Renard v Tarbert.