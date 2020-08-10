GAA activity in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly moves back a phase

GAA activity in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly has moved back a phase as the GAA Covid-19 advisory group have permitted non-contact training to return in the Leinster counties.

As extra restrictions were placed on the the three counties on Friday, all GAA activity came to a stop in them with club championship games being postponed for last and this weekend.

However, the body met on Monday and gave the go-ahead for the reopening of GAA grounds and training to resume but limited to a maximum of 15 people with no contact permitted.

While games are not allowed until the National Public Health Emergency Team say it is safe to resume fixtures, teams can prepare in smaller numbers. Health questionnaires must also be completed before each training session.

Indoor meetings cannot involved more than six people from no more than three households while adhering to social restrictions while the Government’s travel restrictions should be adhered to.

“The Covid Advisory Group are satisfied that to date the incidence of reported positive Covid cases among those participating in Gaelic Games in Laois, Offaly, and Kildare is miniscule, and no higher or lower than the general incidence among GAA clubs nationwide,” their statement read.

“This is testament to the work of our clubs and members in those counties in adhering to the safe return guidelines and our membership should be very proud of what it has achieved in this context to date.”

It continued: “It is hugely unfortunate that circumstances beyond the control of Laois, Offaly, and Kildare has led to the cessation of games in these three counties, but this is certainly no reflection on our clubs and members who have worked so hard — and so successfully — to restrict the spread of the virus.

"It is the Association’s expectation that once restrictions are lifted in those counties that clubs will be able to resume activity on the basis that their fellow clubs in the other 29 counties are currently operating.”

The update in guidance from the advisory committee comes as Clare have postponed their senior hurling championship quarter-final draw as they await news from Cratloe, which has been stood down pending the protocols following a positive Covid case.

Limerick club Claughaun has also been suspended all activity for the same reason although their own SHC quarter-final draw has taken place with Na Piarsaigh facing Ballybrown and Doon taking on South Liberties.

Those games are set to take place on the weekend of September 4-6 with the winners progressing to the last four against Kilmallock and Patrickswell the following weekend.

Meanwhile, St Loman’s Offaly-based manager Declan Kelly has spoken about his inability to attend his team’s Westmeath SFC victory over Shandonagh on Sunday.

As John Heslin inspired the side to the county quarter-finals, the Faithful County’s U20 manager Kelly was unable to attend due to the lockdown restrictions reimposed in Offaly.

Ciarán Kilmurray assumed the bainisteoir bib for Loman’s and Kelly watched the game from his home via a livestream, a situation that could be repeated for other managers in the coming weeks.

“It is what it is, I didn’t attend and that was it,” said Kelly. “Obviously with the rules and regulations I was not allowed to leave Offaly so I observed those rules and the boys went ahead without me.

“Thankfully Westmeath, like a lot of counties, are live streaming games so I signed up and watched the game that way. I basically sat at home and watched us.”