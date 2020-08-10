Cork GAA clarify tie-breaker rules for county championships

Cork GAA have clarified the tie-breaker rules which will be used to separate clubs that finish level on points in the county championships.

2020 is the first year Cork has run its championships with three four-team groups across hurling and football grades.

In hurling, heading into the final round of games, the potential for ties has seen the issue raised with Cork GAA, who circulated the rule in question to clubs this morning.

Two teams finishing on the same points total in a group will be separated by their head-to-head result. If that is a draw, scoring difference comes into play.

Scoring difference is also the first criterion to separate a tie involving three or more teams (outlined in Rule 6.21 below).

Where teams are being ranked across groups — such as, at Premier Senior level, to determine the group winner with the best record who will receive a bye to the semi-finals — placings will be determined by scoring difference.

Rule 6.21

If a Championship is partly organised on a League basis, the following Regulations shall apply:

(a) League results shall be credited as follows: 2 points for a win, and one for a draw.

(b) If a Team is Disqualified or Retires during the course of the League Stage, its played Games shall stand and its unplayed Games shall be awarded to the Opposing Teams.

(c) Except where provided for otherwise in these Rules, in County Bye-Law or in Competition Regulation, when Teams finish with equal points for Qualification for the Concluding Stages, or for Promotion or Relegation, the tie shall be decided by the following means and in the order specified:

(i) Where two Teams only are involved - the outcome of the meeting of the two Teams in the previous game in the Competition;

(ii) Scoring Difference (subtracting the total Scores Against from total Scores For);

(iii) Highest Total Score For;

(iv) A Play-Off.

Exceptions to (c): Except where provided for otherwise in County Bye-Law or Competition Regulation, Regulations (i), (ii) and (iii) above shall not apply to Under 16 or younger age grade competitions.

(d) In the event that two teams or more finish with equal points, but have been affected by a disqualification, loss of game on a proven objection, retirement or walk over, the tie shall be decided by the following means:

(i) Score Difference from the games in which only the teams involved, (teams tied on points), have played each other. (subtracting the total Scores Against from total Scores For)

(ii) Highest Total Score For, in which only the teams involved, have played each other, and have finished equal in (i)

(iii) A Play-Off

(e) A Disqualification shall only affect further participation in the current Championship involved and not the following year’s Championship or Qualification for it. In the context of a Disqualification, in any Promotion or Relegation Process, a Team shall retain the points it has won in a Stage of the Championship run on a League Basis.