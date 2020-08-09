'It doesn’t make sense': Laois captain Enda Rowland criticises GAA lockdown

With all GAA activity closed down in Laois, Offaly, and Kildare due to cluster cases of Covid-19 in meat factories within the counties, there has been widespread anger amongst players, officials, and supporters.

One such voice is Laois senior hurling captain Enda Rowland who is at a loss as to why sport has ground to a halt.

“I don’t think it makes sense to anyone as to why sport has fallen back because of it.

"I know there are more important things in life than sport but for us, sport is a lot of our lives.

“I haven’t heard of any cases or clusters being spread through sport, let alone GAA, so why should the GAA suffer from something that has come from a meat factory? It doesn’t make sense.”

Abbeyleix clubman Rowland was speaking to Midlands 103 and he also questioned the GAA’s role in the decision-making process and questioned why they haven’t stood up for the three counties in question.

“I have to question the GAA as well for letting it happen and not standing up. The GAA haven’t come out and said anything positive about Laois, Offaly, or Kildare.

“Why should GAA players be stopped from training and have their pitches closed again because of a cluster in a meat factory or direct provision centre?

“You are doing everything, filling in your Covid questionnaire, sanitising everything, togging out in your car for a match, and it’s just backfired and I can’t understand it.

“Even for someone that owns a business or a restaurant. If you have done everything right, why should a meat factory be the one to close you down?”

Offaly, Laois, and Kildare officials are due to have contact with Croke Park on Monday on the matter and Rowland is hoping that the GAA ask some serious questions on the Government advice to shut down sporting activity.

“I would hope that they would stand up for the counties that have been shut down in terms of looking for proof of where the cases have come from and if they haven’t come from sporting organisations such as GAA, why should the GAA be stopped.”