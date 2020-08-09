Limerick SHC: Aaron Gillane's heroics see Patrickswell join Kilmallock in semi-finals

Patrickswell and Kilmallock have made the semi-finals of the Limerick SHC following the conclusion of the group stages.

Holders Patrickswell needed a late show from Aaron Gillane to earn a draw with Doon in their fixture, while Kilmallock had things a lot easier as a six-point win over Ahane saw them top their group.

They will be joined in the knockout stages by Doon, Na Piarsaigh, Ballybrown, and South Liberties after they qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Well were four points down heading into added time but Gillane buried a goal and then set up a point for Kevin O’Brien that levelled the contest at the death.

Ciarán Carey’s men made a promising start to the contest and led 0-4 to 0-2 after five minutes, however, Doon fought back to level the game at 0-5 apiece.

Denny Moloney then put Doon ahead before Cian Lynch set up Patrick Kirby for the game’s opening goal on 13 minutes.

Doon stayed patient and scored the last four points of the half through Barry Murphy (2), Micheál Ryan, and Pat Ryan and went in all square at half time with the score 1-8 to 0-11.

Points from Dean Coleman and Murphy gave Doon a promising start to the second half and then Darragh Stapleton plus another effort from Coleman saw them go three clear.

John Flynn got one back for Patrickswell but a long-range Darragh O’Donovan free and an excellent Murphy score from play saw Doon go 0-17 to 1-10 in front with 52 on the clock.

It looked like Doon’s place in the semi-final was secure at that stage before Patrickswell fought back to force a draw that saw them top the group.

Kilmallock booked their spot in the last four with a 2-22 to 3-13 win over Ahane. Tony Considine’s side had the game wrapped up by half time as goals from Oisin O’Reilly and Graeme Mulcahy helped them into a 15-point advantage.

O’Reilly opened the scoring with his goal in just the second minute after he was left in acres of space by a lacklustre Ahane defence.

Mulcahy followed up immediately with the first point of the game before Tom Morrissey got Ahane on the scoreboard with a free.

Kilmallock dominated the first half with ease and scores from Gavin O’Mahony and two from Michael Houlihan had them 1-4 to 0-1 up after 10 minutes.

Houlihan continued to slot over scores with ease in the remainder of the half, while Mulcahy impressed from play.

David Woulfe also chipped in with three first-half points for Kilmallock and they finished the half in style when Mulcahy sauntered through the Ahane defence with ease for their second goal and a 2-14 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

Ahane improved drastically in the second half but that was largely down to Kilmallock’s drop in intensity.

Paul O’Halloran took his two goals very well and Tom Morrissey finished the game by raising a green flag after a fine run and finish past Barry Hennessy.

Kilmallock continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over through Woulfe and Houlihan and were full value for their six-point victory.

Elsewhere, Ballybrown made sure of their quarter-final spot by virtue of a 5-25 to 1-11 victory over injury-stricken Garryspillane in section B of the SHC.

Two Josh Adams goals, and one each from Shane Kenny, Andrew Cliffe, and Aidan O’Connor, helped Ballybrown romp home to an impressive win.

Garryspillane were without six regular starters and saw Donie Ryan come out of retirement but they couldn’t lay a glove on Ballybrown.

Ballybrown rattled off the first four points with ease before Ryan’s goal added to points from John Kerins and Bryan Heavy and they went into a shock 1-2 to 0-4 lead after 10 minutes.

However, Ballybrown soon found their feet again and Adams’ two goals in the space of four minutes helped them to a comfortable 2-11 to 1-3 lead at half time.

Things only got worse for Garryspillane from there as O’Connor, Kenny, and Cliffe scored further goals that saw them ease to a facile win.

They are joined in the knockout stages by South Liberties after they won their group on scoring difference. They had a bye week but Monaleen’s defeat to Murroe-Boher saw the city side fail to qualify.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-8 all at half time but Murroe-Boher, led by former Limerick forward Seanie Tobin, went three clear in the second half.

A Donnacha Ó Dálaigh goal brought Monaleen back into things but two further Tobin points and a Jack Casey effort saw Murroe-Boher finish strongly and earn a 0-21 to 1-15 win.

Despite that win, Murroe-Boher face the prospect of relegation and will face Garryspillane in that playoff.