Rockies revenge: Win over Newtownshandrum puts Blackrock in box seat

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 2-26 Newtownshandrum 2-14

Blackrock secured top spot in group B of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Cork Premier SHC as a good start paved the way for victory over Newtownshandrum at Mallow on Sunday.

While the Rockies had also begun well in their opening fixture against Erin’s Own, they found themselves almost reeled in and again this time they opened sprightly with a burst putting them 2-4 to 0-1 ahead. While the lead was whittled down to three points on four occasions in the opening ten minutes of the first half, a five-point burst just before the water break ensured that they couldn’t be caught.

The win leaves the city side on four points and, even if they were to lose to the already eliminated Bishopstown in three weeks, they would have the edge on the winners of the Erin’s Own-Newtown game on the head-to-head basis.

Blackrock manager Fergal Ryan was pleased with the way his team refused to relent as Newtown sought to forge a way back into the game.

“If you looked at last week against Erin’s Own, we left them right back into it and never really pulled away again until the very end,” he said.

“This time, we had a good start again, which is something we had been working on, and we wanted to try to maintain it.

“A team like Newtown are going to come back into the game but we coped with it well and pushed on again and got the few scores.

“I think we learned from last week and kicked on. We’re very pleased with the win, obviously, this is the team that knocked us out last year so that might have been a driving factor for the lads on the pitch, not to ease up and not to relax.”

While Jamie Coughlan’s free for Newtown in the second minute opened the scoring, it was the only time they led and Blackrock responded emphatically. After centre-back John Cashman had ended a Newtown attack, corner-forward Tadhg Deasy fashioned a goal from nothing to put them in front.

Deasy, who finished with 1-6, added a point before Alan Connolly got the first of what would be a 1-11 tally with a free. In the ninth minute, Mark O’Keeffe set up Connolly for a well-taken goal and they were 2-4 to 0-1 ahead after Shane O’Keeffe’s point.

While Newtown sub, Dermot McCarthy and Jerry Lane had points before the water break, Shane O’Keeffe and Deasy restored the nine-point advantage but Newtown finished the half well.

They were back in it thanks to a goal from a penalty by Jamie Coughlan and, when Lane and Tim O’Mahony combined in injury time to set up Coughlan, the former Cork star fired to the net to leave just four points in it, 2-10 to 2-6.

In the opening stages of the second half, Coughlan cut the lead to a goal but each time he did Blackrock responded and the resistance was finally broken as Connolly (three), Deasy and impressive sub Robbie Cotter pointed.

By the time of the water break in the second half, they were 2-19 to 2-12 to the good and that advantage was extended further courtesy of scores from Daniel Meaney, Deasy and Cotter while centre-forward Ciarán Cormack got a point that his performance deserved, with 12 points the final winning margin.

While they are guaranteed a quarter-final at worst, there won’t be any complacency against Bishopstown as the group winner with the best record advances to the semi-final.

“Bishopstown will be well up for that game as well,” Ryan said. “After losing two, nobody wants to face the relegation so there’s something to play for for both of us. We’ll look to put ourselves in with a chance of reaching the semi-final, based on scoring difference.”

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (1-11, 9f, 1 65), T Deasy (1-6, 1 sideline), R Cotter (0-4), S O’Keeffe (0-2), D Meaney, D O’Farrell, Ciarán Cormack (0-1 each).

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J Coughlan (2-6, 1-0 pen, 4f), D McCarthy, S Griffin, J Lane (0-2 each), T O’Mahony, D O’Connor (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; R Laide, G Norberg, J Ryan; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman, D Meaney; S Murphy, D O’Farrell; M O’Keeffe, Ciarán Cormack, S O’Keeffe; T Deasy, A Connolly, K O’Keeffe.

Subs: R Cotter for K O’Keeffe (10, injured), J O’Sullivan for M O’Keeffe (48), J Golden for Cathal Cormack (55).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles; D Guiney, K O’Sullivan, M Ryan; M Thompson, C Twomey, P O’Sullivan; C O’Brien, D Hawe; J Lane, T O’Mahony, D O’Connor; J Geary, C Griffin, J Coughlan.

Subs: D McCarthy for Hawe (13), J Twomey for P O’Sullivan (30, inj), S Griffin for Geary, J O’Mahony for C Griffin (both 48).

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers)