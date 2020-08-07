Daniel Kearney happy to keep focus on club career

The truncated inter-county season has not led Daniel Kearney to reconsider his decision to step away from the Cork hurling set-up for 2020.

30-year-old Kearney opted out of the Cork panel earlier this year ahead of taking up a senior position at IPL plastics in Little Island, Cork.

Kearney explained his decision to this newspaper back in January: “Going back over the eight years I’ve had playing for Cork, I was always able to manage both, work and playing, though that needed a lot of sacrifices outside of those.

"But this new role will take up a lot more time and I’m also cognisant of putting more time into other stuff in my life like relationships as well.”

Kearney, in an interview in tomorrow’s Irish Examiner, says his position “is still the same”.

“I needed a break from the inter-county, and an extended break at that.

"Things change and stuff evolves and who knows where my head will be at in three months time, or six months time, or nine months, but at the moment, I am very happy playing for Sars and giving my best for my club,” says the three-time Munster medal winner.

