Clubs manage to overturn Robert Downey and Ken O’Halloran red cards

Both players can line out for their clubs tomorrow afternoon.
Glen Rovers' Robert Downey being sent off by referee Cathal McAllister against St Finbarrs during last Saturday’s one-sided Cork Premier SHC clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 10:05 AM
Eoghan Cormican

The red cards shown to Cork hurler Robert Downey and former Cork footballer Ken O’Halloran last weekend have been successfully appealed, meaning both players can line out for their clubs tomorrow afternoon.

Glen Rovers defender Downey received a straight red card following an off-the-ball altercation with St Finbarr’s centre-back Eoin Keane during the first half of last Saturday’s one-sided Cork Premier SHC clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Glen Rovers officials went before the Cork GAA hearings committee yesterday evening and were successful in appealing Downey’s sending off by referee Cathal McAllister.

The Cork hurler is now free to line out for his club when they take on Carrigtwohill in their second Group C outing tomorrow afternoon (Cobh, 2pm).

Former Cork football goalkeeper Ken O’Halloran will also be in action this weekend after having his one-match suspension lifted late yesterday evening.

O’Halloran was red-carded in second-half injury-time last Sunday as Bishopstown let slip an eight-point lead during the final quarter of their Cork Premier SHC tie against Newtownshandrum.

Bishopstown are involved in a win-or-bust fixture against Erin’s Own tomorrow (Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm) and it is a definite boost to them that they will have O’Halloran between the sticks.

Fr O'Neill's down two regulars against Rovers

hurlingfootballplace: cork

