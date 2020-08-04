GAA cancel Championship season tickets

The GAA have cancelled all of their season tickets for 2020 as they cannot guarantee all holders will be accommodated at games in this year’s Championship.

In correspondence to subscribers today, the GAA stated refunds of €40 for adult tickets, a third of the total €120 cost, will be issued in the next two weeks.

The email reads: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and with no clarity on the potential number of spectators allowed in attendance for our proposed inter-county Championship later in the year we have been left with no option but to cancel your GAA Season Ticket for 2020.

“Your Season Ticket will not be eligible for the remainder of the 2020 Season. A refund of €40 for all Adult Tickets and €10 for all Juvenile Tickets will be paid in your accounts within the next two weeks.

“We have delayed taking this step until now as we hoped that Government guidelines would be eased to the point where we could accommodate all Season Ticket holders to attend their chosen games. This is becoming increasingly uncertain and has led us to make the unwelcome decision.”

GAA season ticket holders are guaranteed admission to the opening Championship game of their county team as well as all of their Allianz League games and the All-Ireland club finals. Dublin are believed to have 3,000 Parnell Park season ticket holders, which incorporates the inter-county and club games, and is worth over €500,000 per annum.

In April, the Irish Examiner reported that season ticket holders would not be refunded “in the event of the GAA season, Allianz National League or Championship being postponed due to “circumstances outside of the control of the GAA (Natural Disaster, Pandemic, etc.)”

However, that clause in the terms and conditions of the season ticket was included the week the GAA announced a cessation of all activities in March, and the GAA were later forced to confirm partial refunds would be made if the season was abandoned.

The GAA had already spent season ticket money as counties received a large percentage of their share of season ticket sales in March. For every €120 adult inter-county season only ticket sold, counties are entitled to €45 as a means of improving county boards’ cash flow. Croke Park distributed at least 75% of the amounts owed to them.