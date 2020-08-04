Tipp's McCarthy switches AFLW clubs

Tipperary footballer Aisling McCarthy has become the first female Irish AFLW player to switch clubs and will line out for Perth’s West Coast Eagles next season.

The 24-year-old impressed for Western Bulldogs earlier this year in what was her second season with the Melbourne outfit but her trade to the Eagles was confirmed earlier today.

The Cahir clubwoman admitted she was apprehensive about how the transfer would be perceived in GAA circles but is thrilled with her decision.

For people back home, it is very alien to transfer teams,” she told the42.ie. “It’s completely different, it’s not something that you do in Gaelic football at all.

“You play with your club you grew up with all your life and if you get the opportunity to play for your county, that’s who you play for until you retire. It’s quite foreign.

“I’m nearly scared about the news coming out because it might be a bit of a shock to people in Ireland. It happens in other sports like soccer and rugby, but with my Gaelic football roots, it’s a little bit different.”

McCarthy hopes to head Down Under later this year after playing for Tipperary in the All-Ireland SFC. The Eagles had Mayo sisters Grace and Niamh Kelly in the squad last year and are expected to be part of it again for the upcoming season.

The future plans of several ladies footballers who played in the AFLW earlier this year are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.