Mourneabbey score final seven points to get title defence back on track

Mourneabbey 0-15 Éire Óg 0-10

A top-class last 15 minutes helped Mounreabbey get their Cork senior ladies football championship campaign back on track after a hard-fought win at their home ground on Monday afternoon.

Éire Óg made it tough all through, but the experience of the reigning All-Ireland champions told in the end, led by the impressive Ellie Jack.

Their big worry though is injuries picked up by Doireann O'Sullivan and Kate O'Brien to add to a number of players already out.

They will be hoping that the three-week break ahead of the semi-final will be enough for all to recover.

Jack opened the scoring just 20 seconds in, with Emma Cleary replying from a free for Éire Óg, with three minutes gone.

From the restart, she was unlucky not to goal, when she regained possession and her shot came back off the crossbar.

Two more from Jack put her side back in front, with Emma Cleary setting up her sister Laura for Éire Óg's second point.

But Jack kept her side in control with two more, to make it 0-5 to 0-2 after 13 minutes.

Back came Éire Óg with Shauna Cronin and Emma Cleary scoring to put one between the sides.

Jack was on target again, before points from Clodagh O'Connor and Emma Cleary had the sides level.

But on the stroke of half-time, Niamh O'Sullivan scored for Mounreabbey to see them lead 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Ciara O'Sullivan extended their lead at the start of the second half, before three from Emma Cleary, along with one from Laura Cleary, put Éire Óg 0-10 to 0-8 up with 44 minutes gone.

This proved to be their last score with Mourneabbey taking over.

Jack and Ciara O'Callaghan pointed to level it before Maire O'Callaghan put them back in front.

Two from Ciara Harrington make it 0-13 to 0-10 with time running out and two late frees from Jack put the game beyond Éire Óg who certainly put it up to the champions.

They now face West Cork in their final group game where a win for the divisional side would also put them into the semi-final.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: E Jack 0-9 (6f), C Harrington 0-2, N O'Sullivan, C O'Callaghan, M O'Callaghan, C O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Cleary 0-6 (5f), S Cronin 0-2, C O'Connor, L Cleary 0-1 each.

MOURNEABBEY: M O'Sullivan; K Coakley, A O'Sullivan, A Walsh; A Cronin, E Meaney, K O'Brien; N O'Sullivan, B O'Sullivan; M O'Callaghan, C O'Sullivan, E Jack; C O'Callaghan, D O'Sullivan, R O'Sullivan.

Subs: C Harrington for D O'Sullivan (ht inj), M Burke for K O'Brien (60m inj).

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hickey, Aobha O'Connell, Alannah Hickey; R Sheehan, M Cahalane, S McGoldrick; I Sheehan, C O'Connor; S Cronin, L Cleary, A Nic Abhaird; R Murphy, E Cleary, O Cahalane.

Sub: E Crowley for R Murphy (45m).

Referee: Colin McTaggart, Nemo Rangers.