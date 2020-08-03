Lights. Camera. Live streaming. Legal action?

When the pandemic began to bite a few months ago, there was no shortage of takes on how the absence of sports content would affect the media.

Broadcasters made up a particular area of interest - there were ominous predictions of legal chaos between rights-holders and sporting bodies, with suggestions that the former would hold the latter to the letter of contracts worth millions upon millions (Hence the flurry of postponements rather than cancellations, so that all sides might be appeased, however fleetingly.)

Of course, the total shutdown that rumbled on meant a lot of the discussions on what the restart would eventually mean were postponed in favour of reheated fare from years gone by.

Now live sport is back, so you needn’t watch the 2004 Munster hurling final or 1982 All-Ireland football final ever again.

Joking.

Well, kind of joking, because the new dispensation means a lot of those postponed discussions can now take place, with some extra added ingredients.

For instance, if you enjoyed a livestream of a GAA game over the weekend, can I just raise a couple of points?

I’m not referring to our Irish Examiner stream of games here, but the general absolution allowing clubs to stream games while the attendance limit at those games is set at 200, and the chance that complications may arise down the line.

Take insurance. If someone gets hurt in a game and wishes to make a claim, and an insurance company wants to see any and all available footage of the incident, what’s the legal standing of that footage?

Does it belong to the club? To the GAA? To the participants? Can a player object to it being relayed to a third party such as an insurance company in the absence of a pre-existing written agreement?

Would a claim be substantively affected if certain matters believed to be filmed were not made available to all parties concerned? Would a stream/footage generated by club X by acceptable to club Y in the case of disciplinary conflict over what happened on the field between them?

Before insurance companies even need to be involved there could be other issues. Wasn’t there once a by-law stating clubs needed written permission to film games, and even then it was for coaching purposes?

With that in mind, in a disciplinary hearing how acceptable would that footage be as an influencing factor in comparison, say, with the referee’s report? Which would take precedence?

Go further. What’ll happen next year, when - with any luck - this virus/lockdown is a distant memory?

What happens, say, when a club decides to fire up the smartphone next year and stream games again? Could a county board stop the club from doing so? Would it be entitled to do so?

A canny secretary could currently be sketching out a motion for this winter’s AGM advising club members that payment of their annual membership fee would entitle them to watch games being streamed by that club.

Cannier secretaries would of course be sticking another tenner on that membership fees to cover streaming costs.

And the canniest? When the club is fixed to play under lights at 7.30pm 30 or 40 miles away in October or November, could he or she decide to host a 'live' broadcast in the club bar or local community hall, diverting much- needed funds from board coffers to the club coffers? Or could an enterprising local publican host a viewing and charge €10 for pizza to cover his costs?

Is anyone willing to tease this out and offer a roadmap - sorry - for some kind of accommodation of the parties and interests involved?

By those I mean the wishes of the GAA centrally, the GAA at county level and at club level, GDPR and insurance considerations, the legal entitlements of the various broadcasting companies and entities involved, the players, clubs and counties concerned, the sponsoring companies.

Busy times ahead for those conversant with the GAA rulebook.