Tipperary SFC: Champions Clonmel Commercials send signal of intent

Tipperary senior football champions Clonmel Commercials sent a clear message to all challengers as they handed Galtee Rovers a 1-16 to 0-6 trimming at New Inn on Sunday evening.

The game was over at half-time as Commercials led 1-10 to 0-3, Jack Kennedy notching the goal after 16 minutes. Rovers made a rally of sorts after the break with three points but Commercials soon regained control to run out 13-point winners with Jason Lonergan and Sean O'Connor leading in the scoring department.

Sub Conor McGrath came on in the last quarter to kick four points as Loughmore-Castleiney swept past Moyne-Templetuohy for a 1-17 to 0-13 win at Templemore. A Peter Neyland goal after four minutes gave Loughmore the initiative. They led 1-2 to 0-2 at the first water break and 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time, but Moyne were giving as good as they got.

In the third quarter, Moyne had the edge and by the second water break were trailing by only one point, 0-10 to 1-8. The last quarter saw Loughmore dominate with neat points from McGrath (4) and Ciaran Connolly (2) steering them to a seven-point win.

Polish goalkeeper Kuba Beben was JK Brackens’ hero pointing two frees in injury time to earn his side a 0-11 each draw with Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Kilsheelan made the early running to lead 0-5 to 0-3 at the water break but Brackens came back well to lead 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time thanks to points by Shane Doyle and Dean McEnroe.

It was tight all the way but when Paul Maher and Evan Comerford points edged Kilsheelan ahead with time running out they looked likely winners. However, Beben’s two efforts from distance earned Brackens a valuable point.

Ardfinnan were comfortable 1-13 to 1-8 winners over Ballyporeen. Luke O'Brien’s goal after seven minutes gave Ardfinnan the initiative and though Ballyporeen benefitted from an own goal, Ardfinnan led 1-7 to 1-3 at the interval. With Billy Hewitt, Gavin Whelan, and Michael Barlow taking their points confidently in the second half, Ardfinnan coasted against a Ballyporeen side who are now facing into a relegation battle.

Moyle Rovers were never in trouble as they saw off the challenge of last year’s intermediate champions Moycarkey-Borris by 2-17 to 1-5. By half-time Moyle Rovers were 1-8 to 0-3 ahead, Shane Foley getting their goal near the break. Dara Ryan added another for them on 50 minutes. Moycarkey battled gamely and had a late consolation goal from Diarmuid Maher.

Conor Fahey’s goal after 23 minutes put Upperchurch-Drombane on the road for an easy 1-11 to 0-3 win over a disappointing Aherlow at Dundrum. Both needed to win to stay in contention and Upperchurch led 1-2 to 0-1 after a low-key first half. Upperchurch went 1-5 to 0-2 ahead by the second water break and were never under any pressure from an Aherlow team which failed to score from play, Barry Grogan frees accounting for their tally.

The all-West encounter between Arravale Rovers and Éire Óg Annacarty produced an exciting climax as the sides finished all square, 1-7 each. Dinny Crosse for Éire Óg and Shane Leahy for Arravales had late goals, the point earned important for both sides with relegation battles looming.

Killenaule, with the O'Dwyers, Ciaran and Killian, to the fore, kept themselves in the frame with a 1-7 to 0-4 win over Cahir. Killenaule led 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time and Paddy Codd’s second-half goal put the game beyond Cahir’s reach.